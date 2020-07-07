5 things that could happen if Sasha Banks wins the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules

Sasha Banks is set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

There could be another twist in the tale of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

What if Sasha Banks wins the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules?

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is less than two weeks away, with quite a few matches announced for the event so far. One of the most exciting ones is the RAW Women's Championship bout between Asuka and Sasha Banks. Both Superstars are at the top of their game right now, doing some great work on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT.

They are possibly two of the greatest female wrestlers in the world, with fireworks guaranteed at Extreme Rules. The last time Asuka faced Banks, the night after Royal Rumble 2018, we got an absolute classic. There is no reason why these two cannot replicate that greatness in a couple of weeks.

Sasha Banks in particular has been on a major roll, appearing on all three WWE brands since she won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bayley. However, her winning the RAW Women's Championship is not the most likely outcome at Extreme Rules. Asuka is expected to retain, while the seeds are further planted in the storyline between Banks and Bayley.

Will 'The Boss' become a double champion like her best friend @itsBayleyWWE? @SashaBanksWWE gets an opportunity at @WWEAsuka's Championship at Extreme Rules! pic.twitter.com/eMUiCvCn0b — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 30, 2020

That being said, there is a lot of potential in a RAW Women's Title victory for the Legit Boss. It would be fun to see another twist in the tale of Sasha Banks and Bayley, a very enjoyable one. Here are five things that may happen if Sasha Banks wins the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka at Extreme Rules.

#5 Bayley and Sasha Banks continue to dominate the Women's Tag Team division

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been the Women's Tag Team Champions for around a month now, defending the titles multiple times all across WWE programming. Their current reign already feels a lot better and more meaningful than when they first won the belts and it might get even better.

If Banks becomes the RAW Women's Champion, both she and Bayley will have two belts each. The two of them could go on a run with all the main roster titles, completely dominating WWE in the process.

The tag titles already enable Bayley and Sasha Banks to move across brands, with NXT benefitting a lot from the Golden Role Models showing up on Wednesdays. Bayley and Banks defended the Women's Tag Titles against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, while The Legit Boss faced Io Shirai in a dream match this past week.

Expect many more months of dominance for Bayley and Sasha Banks, if the latter picks up the RAW Women's Title, with the two of them holding all the gold.

