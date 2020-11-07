Survivor Series 2020 will emanate from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The 34th Survivor Series also marks the 30th anniversary of the debut of one of WWE's greatest performers, The Undertaker.

As the tradition stands, Survivor Series will be the battleground for brand supremacy. This year the event will also celebrate the illustrious career of The Phenom. If recent reports are any indication, The Undertaker will make an appearance at the historic event. However, this year, NXT won't be a part of the show even though the black and gold brand dominated last year.

The card includes the annual champion vs. champion matches as the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will battle WWE Champion, Randy Orton. The Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, will face the United States Champion, Bobby Lashley. Raw Women's Champion, Asuka, will take on SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. WWE has also announced the traditional Five-on-Five Elimination featuring men and women from each respective roster.

Survivor Series stands to be a thrilling show filled with memorable moments that could shift the landscape. Here are a few booking decisions that WWE should make to turn the event into a true spectacle.

5# The Brothers of Destruction reunite at Survivor Series

The Phenom is already scheduled to appear at the event. He certainly won't compete in a match, so he will probably cut a promo. In the most likely scenario, Taker will make an awe-inspiring entrance and cut a short promo. Then, a mid-card heel tag team, like The Miz and Morrison, or a faction like RETRIBUTION will interrupt him. The anarchist group has been struggling to assert dominance lately so they make more sense.

The assailants could surround the ring and proceed to attack The Undertaker. Taker tries to fight back, but the numbers game catches up to him. This prompts Kane to come to his half-brother's aid. Kane lays out a couple of members of RETRIBUTION, which allows Taker to recuperate.

The Brothers of Destruction then turn their attention to Mustafa Ali, who looks to escape and beg for mercy, but the legendary duo floors him with a devastating Double Chokeslam and The Undertaker executes a Tombstone Piledriver. Then, The Brothers of Destruction walk up the ramp, perform their signature pose and head back to the locker room.