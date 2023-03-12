5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (March 13, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw John Cena and Austin Theory come face-to-face in the ring. Also on the show, Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn in a shocking turn of events.

With several powerful segments and some action-packed matches, it was another good edition of WWE's flagship show and the company will look to keep the ball rolling. This week's WWE RAW emanates live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 13, 2023.

While Edge is scheduled to call out Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, and Omos will come face-to-face on the upcoming episode. Elsewhere on the card, Bronson Reed vs. Elias, The O.C. vs. Maximum Male Models, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. The Judgment Day, and Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green are the four matches announced for Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen in the show.

#5. WWE inducts Batista into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023

Friday's SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio become the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Fans can expect the company to announce the next few inductees on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

One such name who could join Mysterio on the list could be his long-time best friend Batista. The Animal was originally set to headline the Class of 2020, but the former WWE Champion had to pull out due to prior commitments.

Nonetheless, it is rumored that Batista is all but confirmed for this year's HOF. The company could announce him as the next inductee on Monday's show.

#4. Bronson Reed squashes Elias on WWE RAW

WWE has been pushing Bronson Reed as a powerhouse on the red brand. The former NXT North American Champion has shown promise in his short stint on the main roster.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness the powerhouse lock horns with Elias in singles action. Fans can expect Reed to make easy work of his opponent to earn a quick victory. The creative team could have him squash Elias to send a strong message to the entire roster.

#3. Bianca Belair earns another victory

Bianca Belair locked horns with Carmella on the previous episode of WWE RAW. The EST of WWE made easy work of her rival to earn an easy victory. The current RAW Women's Champion will now take on Mella's new friend, Chelsea Green, on Monday.

Fans can expect Green to meet the same fate as Mella as another victory could be on the cards for Belair. The EST could dominate her opponent to pick up an easy win. However, she could be confronted by her WrestleMania opponent Asuka following her match.

#2. WWE announces Edge vs. Finn Balor for WrestleMania 39

Edge will call out Finn Balor in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, fans can expect this segment to turn south sooner rather than later.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Prince could fire verbal volleys at each other before being involved in a physical confrontation. This segment could lead to WWE booking the duo in a match for WrestleMania Hollywood.

Given their WrestleMania showdown is rumored to be a Hell in a Cell match, Edge may challenge Balor for the same on Monday night.

#1. Austin Theory sends a message to John Cena

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw John Cena make his blockbuster return to the company. Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect, however, was confronted by Austin Theory. The current United States Champion challenged Cena to a WrestleMania match, which the latter accepted.

Given how he was humiliated by Big Match John last week, an irate Austin Theory could hit back at The Cenation Leader in the upcoming episode. A-Town could target Cena in his promo, vowing to destroy him on The Show of Shows.

Should Austin Theory defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

