5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (April 14, 2023)

WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39 saw Triple H make an appearance to announce the return of the WWE Draft. Also on the show, Jey Uso and The Brawling Brutes picked up huge wins against Sami Zayn and Imperium, respectively.

While fans had high hopes for the episode, it arguably felt a bit underwhelming. The Stamford-based company will look to bounce back when the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown emanates live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 14, 2023.

The company has announced that Xavier Woods will go one-on-one against LA Knight on the upcoming show. Furthermore, Shinsuke Nakamura is also scheduled to make his WWE return this Friday night.

On that note, here are five things that could happen on the blue show this week.

#5. LA Knight defeats Xavier Woods on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight is scheduled to lock horns with Xavier Woods on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This came to fruition after the duo was involved in a backstage confrontation last week.

While it could be anybody's game, LA Knight seems to be a slight favorite in the match. The company could have them go toe-to-toe against each other, only for Knight to prevail over his rival. Given his recent work on the blue brand, the veteran deserves a push, and the same could start this Friday night.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura returns and challenges Gunther

Shinsuke Nakamura has been off WWE TV since November 2022. However, the company has announced that the veteran will be making his blockbuster return on WWE SmackDown.

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him, it won't be surprising if the creative team books him into a title feud against Gunther right away. The King of Strong Style could challenge The Ring General on Friday's show, laying down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud.

#3. Braun Strowman takes on Erik

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Ricochet defeat Ivar in a singles contest. This week could witness Braun Strowman take on Erik in a one-on-one match.

While this bout has the potential to be an entertaining affair, fans can expect The Monster of All Monsters to earn an easy victory if it happens. The creative team could also have Ivar and Ricochet get involved in the match. However, Strowman could beat the odds to squash Ivar on Friday.

#2. Zelina Vega steps up to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, with The Queen reportedly on another hiatus, fans have been speculating about The Eradicator's first challenger.

One possible name who could step up to challenge Ripley is Zelina Vega. The 32-year-old recently teased being next in line to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Vega could interrupt Ripley on WWE SmackDown, challenging her for a potential match at Backlash.

#1. WWE announces Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle are currently involved in an angle with The Usos and Solo Sikoa on the main roster. It seems the Stamford-based company is planning a high-profile three-on-three tag bout between the two teams for Backlash 2023.

Fans can expect the high-profile match to be announced on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The creative team could have the current Tag Team Champions and Riddle challenge The Bloodline to a match to end things once and for all.

