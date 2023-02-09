5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (February 10, 2023) 

The fallout episode of WWE SmackDown following the Royal Rumble saw Charlotte Flair successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville. Also on the show, Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns was announced for Elimination Chamber 2023.

The promotion will look to continue its build towards the upcoming premium live event when WWE SmackDown emanates live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on February 10, 2023.

WWE has announced that Braun Strowman & Ricochet will take on The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the upcoming show. Furthermore, Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross will lock horns to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night.

On that note, here are five things that could happen on the show:

#5. Jey Uso refuses to compete

After walking out on his family at the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso was nowhere to be found on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. However, this could change on Friday night.

With The Usos scheduled to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman & Ricochet in the upcoming episode, fans can expect Jey Uso to finally make his first appearance following the Rumble.

However, given how he seemingly isn't on the same page as The Bloodline, Jey may refuse to compete in the match. The creative team could have Reigns' Right Hand Man walk out on his brother, leading to some more family drama on Friday's show.

#4. Madcap Moss becomes the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship

PWMania.com-Wrestling News, Rumors Spoilers @PWMania2 REY MYSTERIO VS MADCAP MOSS VS KARRION KROSS VS SANTOS ESCOBAR THE WINNER WINNER FACE GUNTHER FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP REY MYSTERIO VS MADCAP MOSS VS KARRION KROSS VS SANTOS ESCOBAR THE WINNER WINNER FACE GUNTHER FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP https://t.co/7G0Ypw00kr

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will see Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar clash against each other in a Fatal 4-way Match to determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Fans can expect Madcap Moss to beat the odds to win the match on Friday's show. While the former Andre "The Giant" Memorial Battle Royal winner has seemingly failed to break through on the main roster, the upcoming episode could be the start of something big for him.

Truth be told, Moss has the potential to be a future main-event superstar, and it's high time the company invested in him. A feud against Gunther would surely be a step in the right direction.

#3. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre take on The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown

The Viking Raiders defeated The Brawling Brutes in the previous edition of WWE SmackDown. However, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre laid waste to the duo following their win.

Given how things unfolded last week, WWE may book McIntyre & Sheamus in a tag-team match against The Viking Raiders on Friday night. Fans can expect this bout to be power-packed.

However, the creative could have Valhalla make her presence felt during the bout to further progress this rivalry.

#2. Roman Reigns sends a message to Cody Rhodes

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Job. Well. Done. The aim, reportedly, between Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ incredible segment on last nights #WWERAW was imperatively done to not make Cody’s WrestleMania program with Roman Reigns feel secondary to how hot Sami Zayn is right now.Job. Well. Done. The aim, reportedly, between Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ incredible segment on last nights #WWERAW was imperatively done to not make Cody’s WrestleMania program with Roman Reigns feel secondary to how hot Sami Zayn is right now.Job. Well. Done. https://t.co/VgAHCxxIDG

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Monday's RAW to address fans about his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. However, he was soon interrupted by Paul Heyman. The Wiseman fired several verbal volleys at Rhodes as the duo engaged in a war of words.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect Roman Reigns to feature on WWE SmackDown to address Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief could send a stern message to The American Nightmare while simultaneously handling his family issues in the upcoming show.

#1. Sami Zayn engages in a brawl with Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Got back home to Montreal and found this towel hanging in my bathroom. Simpler times. Got back home to Montreal and found this towel hanging in my bathroom. Simpler times. 💔 https://t.co/aumTiIn1hP

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn attack Roman Reigns before challenging him for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023. While Reigns readily agreed to it, he hit back at the former Honorary Uce, laying waste to him to end the show.

With the duo set to lock horns at the upcoming premium live event, fans can expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in hyping the match on Friday's show. The creative team could have Zayn engage in a brawl with The Head of the Table before The Bloodline comes to the rescue of Reigns.

Are you excited about Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

