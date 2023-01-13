5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (January 13, 2023) 

The first WWE SmackDown of 2023 saw Charlotte Flair successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville. Also on the show, The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

With WWE's first Premium Live Event of the year, Royal Rumble 2023, not too far away, fans can expect the company to continue hyping the event on its weekly shows. The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on 13th January 2023.

The promotion has announced that Braun Strowman will take on GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship. Furthermore, Sami Zayn will take on Kevin Owens in singles action.

The following piece will look at five things that could unfold on the show.

#5. Karrion Kross attacks Rey Mysterio backstage

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp Karrion Kross is coming for Rey Mysterio. On tonight's SmackDown, Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss & Emma in a Mixed Tag Team Match. After the match, Kross put Rey's mask on Moss to send a message. Karrion Kross is coming for Rey Mysterio. On tonight's SmackDown, Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss & Emma in a Mixed Tag Team Match. After the match, Kross put Rey's mask on Moss to send a message. https://t.co/lLW3q5pFhh

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett defeat Madcap Moss and Emma in a mixed tag team match. Following the bout, the former NXT Superstar put Rey Mysterio's mask on Moss, sending a warning to The Luchador.

Kross has been targeting the former WWE Champion on the blue brand for quite some time now. The upcoming episode could see him lay waste to the WWE veteran.

The creative team could have Kross attack Mysterion backstage to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match.

#4. Shayna Baszler challenges Charlotte Flair to a match at Royal Rumble

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin Ronda Rousey mencionó en su canal de YouTube que se cansó de luchar con Charlotte Flair y de “ese título” refiriéndose al Campeonato Femenino de SmackDown. Ahora su enfoque es la división en parejas femenina y dichos títulos. Con Shayna Baszler de campeonas sería interesante Ronda Rousey mencionó en su canal de YouTube que se cansó de luchar con Charlotte Flair y de “ese título” refiriéndose al Campeonato Femenino de SmackDown. Ahora su enfoque es la división en parejas femenina y dichos títulos. Con Shayna Baszler de campeonas sería interesante 👀 https://t.co/nbgNlzVrTs

Charlotte Flair returned to defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. While an immediate rematch between the duo seems likely, a recent report has suggested a different opponent for The Queen.

According to Xero News, The Baddest Woman on the Planet is not expected to challenge Flair at the Royal Rumble. Hence, WWE could have the former UFC Champion's tag team partner Shayna Baszler step up to challenge The Queen toa match at the Royal Rumble 2023.

The upcoming episode could see Baszler fire verbal volleys at The Queen before challenging her to a match at the upcoming event.

#3. GUNTHER retains his Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump #BraunStrowman says he's looking forward to holding the #ICTitle high above his head again, but he knows his opponent and current Intercontinental Champion, @Gunther_AUT , isn't an easy man to beat. #BraunStrowman says he's looking forward to holding the #ICTitle high above his head again, but he knows his opponent and current Intercontinental Champion, @Gunther_AUT, isn't an easy man to beat. #WWETheBump https://t.co/yIOaEUqx9O

Braun Strowman will challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. However, The Monster of All Monsters walking out as the new champion seems unlikely.

Fans can expect the duo to put on a show for the fans. A high-octane, physical bout between the duo could be on the cards on the upcoming show.

WWE could have Imperium make their presence felt during the match to cost Strowman his championship match against GUNTHER.

#2. Bray Wyatt sends a message to LA Knight

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw LA Knight reveal that he wasn't afraid of Bray Wyatt during a backstage interview. As you may know, the duo are set to lock horns with each other in a "Pitch Black Match" at the Royal Rumble 2023.

The upcoming episode of the blue brand may feature Bray Wyatt hitting back at his rival. The Eater of Worlds could attack Knight, sending him a stern warning before their scheduled clash on January 28.

#1. Kevin Owens defeats Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn will take on his former friend Kevin Owens on Friday's SmackDown. However, this may not end too well for The Honorary Uce as he looks likely to succumb to a loss.

Given The Prizefighter is scheduled to lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, a loss just two weeks before the event could seriously undermine him.

Hence, the creative team could have Owens beat the odds to prevail over Sami in the upcoming episode.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes