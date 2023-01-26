5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (January 27, 2023) 

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens lay waste to The Bloodline. Elsewhere on the show, Bray Wyatt revived his FireFly Fun House gimmick.

Fans will hope for another power-packed episode when the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before the Royal Rumble 2023 airs live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas on January 27, 2023.

The company has announced Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Rey Mysterio vs. Karrison Kross for the upcoming show. Furthermore, the semi-finals of the Tag Team Tournament to determine the number 1 contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships are also scheduled for Friday.

The following piece will look at five things that could happen in the final WWE SmackDown before the Royal Rumble.

#5. Karrion Kross brutalizes Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio will face Karrion Kross on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, this may not end too well for the WWE veteran, as he could receive a brutal beat down by the hands of the Herald of Doomsday.

The creative team could have Kross dominate Mysterio throughout the match. It won't be surprising if the bout ends in a disqualification to further progress this rivalry. This angle would not only result in Kross receiving a lot of heat but would also draw a lot of eyeballs to this feud.

#4. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus advance to the final of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender's Tournament

The previous episode of the blue brand saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeat The Viking Raiders to qualify for the semifinals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender's Tournament. The Banger Bros will now face Hit Row in the upcoming episode.

While Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios to earn a spot in the semifinals, the odds of them prevailing over Banger Bros seem very low. Fans can expect McIntyre & Sheamus to make easy work of their rivals to qualify for the final of the tournament.

#3. Imperium defeats Legado Del Fantasma

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: #Imperium makes it clear that they will win the #SmackDown Tag Team Championships because, while other teams in this tournament are in it for their personal glory and limelight, they are in it to restore the glory to the tag team division. EXCLUSIVE: #Imperium makes it clear that they will win the #SmackDown Tag Team Championships because, while other teams in this tournament are in it for their personal glory and limelight, they are in it to restore the glory to the tag team division. https://t.co/dtNwyLmgiW

Imperium will lock horns with Legado Del Fantasma in the second semifinal of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender's Tournament this Friday. While they defeated The Brawling Brutes to earn a semifinal spot, Legado qualified after prevailing over Maximum Male Models.

However, the odds of LDF progressing further in the tournament are dismal. Fans can expect Imperium to earn a hard-fought victory to set a date with Drew McIntyre & Sheamus in the final of the tournament.

#2. LA Knight hits back at Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

JB @SUPERZOMGBBQ LA Knight is so good on the mic.



Someone just give him a better finisher, please. LA Knight is so good on the mic.Someone just give him a better finisher, please. https://t.co/1JgzRBm3og

Monday's RAW saw The Undertaker interrupt LA Knight. Following that, Bray Wyatt laid waste to his Royal Rumble opponent and delivered a devastating Sister Abigail.

Given how things unfolded on the red brand, expect an irate Knight to get back at The Eater of Worlds on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The former NXT Superstar could be in revenge mode and may attack Wyatt in the episode.

Given the duo is set to lock horns with each other in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble, this angle would be an apt way to hype the clash.

#1. Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa before getting the better of Roman Reigns

TurnHeelWrestling @TurnHeelWres Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa es oficial para el show de #SmackDown de la próxima semana. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa es oficial para el show de #SmackDown de la próxima semana. https://t.co/x9Icb97ZGJ

Kevin Owens is scheduled to lock horns with Solo Sikoa on Friday's SmackDown. While the latter has been on a rampage, things may not end too well for him against The Prizefighter.

With Owens scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, a huge loss just a day before could seriously undermine him. Hence, fans can expect KO to emerge victorious over Solo on Friday night.

Following that, the creative team could have Owens get the better of The Tribal Chief. Given Reigns is likely to retain his title at the Rumble, WWE could make KO look strong by taking out The Head of the Table this Friday.

