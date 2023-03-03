5 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (March 3, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt present his Firefly Funhouse. Also on the show, Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso were involved in a physical confrontation which ended with the former delivering a Helluva Kick to the Bloodline member.

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on March 3, 2023. The company has announced two matches for the show so far.

While Rhea Ripley is scheduled to take on Liv Morgan in a one-on-one contest, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will lock horns with Natalya and Tegan Nox in a tag match. Furthermore, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to come face-to-face on Friday night.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen on the upcoming show.

#5. Bray Wyatt continues his mind games

As mentioned earlier, Bray Wyatt presented the Firefly Funhouse segment on the previous edition of WWE SmackDown. The Eater of Worlds mocked Bobby Lashley's promo before doing a news segment parody.

Following that, Wyatt interrupted Lashley after his match against Elias on Monday's RAW, taunting him with the Muscle Man Dance. Fans can expect the new Face of Fear to continue his mind games on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion could cut another ominous promo, sending a warning to The All Mighty.

#4. Dominik Mysterio humiliates Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio made an appearance during Rey Mysterio's match against Karrion Kross last week on WWE SmackDown to cost his father the bout. Ex-con Dom then went on to humiliate the veteran, urging him to lay his hands on him.

Following that, the Judgment Day member revealed that he will accompany Rhea Ripley on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans can expect the former Tag Team Champion to once again confront his father on Friday's show.

Dominik may take several shots at his dad before joining forces with Ripley to lay waste to him. This angle would then plant the seeds for the rumored match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan courtesy of Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan is scheduled to lock horns with Rhea Ripley on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, things may not end too well for the former SmackDown Women's Champion as potential interference from Dominik Mysterio could be in the cards.

The creative team could have Dominik make his presence felt during the match to help Ripley emerge victorious. A massive win against Morgan would help The Eradicator gain momentum before her WrestleMania clash against Charlotte Flair.

#2. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler make easy work of Tegan Nox and Natalya

Ronda Rousey will join forces with Shayna Baszler to take on Natalya and Tegan Nox on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This came to fruition after both teams were involved in a physical confrontation on the previous episode.

Given Rousey and Baszler are rumored to be challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, there is no way WWE is having them lose to Natalya and Nox. Fans can expect the heels to make easy work of their rivals to earn a quick victory on Friday night.

#1. Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens stand tall over Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. However, this segment could turn south sooner rather than later.

The creative team could have the two fire verbal volleys at each other before engaging in a physical confrontation. WWE could have Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens show up to help The American Nightmare take out the entire Bloodline.

Fans can expect Rhodes to get the better of The Tribal Chief in their first exchange, standing tall over him to end the segment on a high note.

