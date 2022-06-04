WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: 5 things that could happen at the premium live event

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday live on pay-per-view. The build for the show is not the best we have seen. But with the company having one eye on SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle, we can say it has been pretty decent.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of things to get excited about WWE Hell in a Cell. From a Hell in a Cell match between Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins to a mega triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship, it could be a good night of wrestling.

Part of the fun of being a wrestling fan is making predictions for what may occur at shows and pay-per-views. Predicting the winners of WWE Hell in a Cell is not difficult, so how about we raise the game and try to present compelling reasons as to why a certain outcome may take place?

On that note, here are five things that could take place at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 5. For the sake of the show, we hope fans are taken by surprise and some of these things don't happen.

#5. On our list of things that could take place at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday: MVP pins Bobby Lashley

The handicap match opens the doors to a lot of possibilities

Oh, God, no.

We really hope MVP is in this handicap match to eat a Spear from Bobby Lashley, take the pin, give his former client the win and make his current client look strong. If that is not the case, we will be subjected to one of two outcomes - either Omos pins Lashley or MVP does. It doesn't take a WWE fan to decide which one is worse.

However, MVP scoring the pin on The All Mighty after Omos does all the work is a possible conclusion for this match. WWE might see it as an option to continue the feud and subject fans to his gloating that the former WWE Champion is nothing without him. For the sake of Lashley's momentum and for WWE Hell in a Cell's quality in general, we hope that is not the case.

#4. Finn Balor betrays his team and joins The Judgment Day

It could be Too Sweet, but for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's match against AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan is probably a booking nightmare for WWE. While the logical choice is to have the heel group prevail, the issues run deeper than that.

AJ Styles has suffered back-to-back losses to Edge and his goons since WrestleMania 38. A third defeat to The Rated-R Superstar would derail his momentum, but victory in the six-man tag team against The Judgment Day in the latter's first match together would be damaging for the faction.

Therefore, a possible ending to the match would be Finn Balor betraying his team and joining The Judgment Day. The stable recently teased recruiting new members, but has never really clicked with fans. Having someone like Balor (or better, a villainous Demon) in their ranks would be extremely intriguing.

#3. Ezekiel admits he is Elias

We honestly can't conclusively predict who will take the win in the match between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel, but we can assure you that the storytelling will revolve around the latter's potential identity swap. While he has adamantly stood by the fact that he is Elias' younger brother, what if he is lying?

It'll be an iconic moment if Ezekiel admits that he's the guitar-wielding Drifter at WWE Hell in a Cell. This could happen during the match or after it. Such a situation would be a welcome surprise, and if it comes with a guitar and a "silence your cell phones, hold your applause, and shut your mouths," it will be a masterclass of a booking decision.

#2. Asuka and Becky Lynch cost each other the match

Belair could retain by means of Asuka and Lynch being caught up in a fight

There is no chance that Bianca Belair should lose her RAW Women's Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. The triple threat stipulation means the odds aren't in her favor, but it will be a shame if she drops the title without showing us what she truly can do as champion.

Even though WWE could book a title change without Belair getting pinned or submitted, that is not the finish they should be pursuing. Instead, they should capitalize on the storied rivalry between Asuka and Becky Lynch and have them cost each other the match.

If that happens, two things will be accomplished. Firstly, it will reignite the feud between Asuka and Lynch and give us some good matches. Secondly, The EST of WWE could move on from her challengers on Sunday and take on a fresh opponent. Such a scenario playing out at WWE Hell in a Cell would be a win-win for all parties.

#1. Seth Rollins claws a win back

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has been nothing short of exceptional. WWE deserve a lot of credit for booking it perfectly and having him go on a winning streak since his return. He has also been caught up in a quality feud with Seth Rollins, which has been the best thing on RAW and possibly on the entire product.

Rollins just can't seem to beat Rhodes no matter what he tries. He is already 2-0 down to his rival, having lost to him at WrestleMania 38 and at WrestleMania Backlash. Everyone wants to see The Visionary silenced and lose his Hell in a Cell match, but there is a possibility of The American Nightmare taking his first L.

WWE could keep the feud going and have Rollins evade a third consecutive defeat at WWE Hell in a Cell. This would keep the feud going and could result in more matches between the pair. While some may complain if The Revolutionary picks up a win, no one will be complaining if we get more bangers from the pair.

