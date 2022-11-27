5 things that could happen on WWE RAW following Survivor Series WarGames (November 28, 2022)

With Survivor Series WarGames in the history books, the focus now shifts to the fallout episode of WWE RAW following the Premium Live Event. The upcoming episode of the red brand is scheduled to emanate live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on November 28, 2022.

While WWE is yet to announce any bouts for Monday night, the upcoming episode of RAW could be eventful. Fans can expect it to lay down the breadcrumbs for several bouts at the Royal Rumble 2023. Furthermore, a few huge surprises could be on the cards.

The following piece will look at five things that could happen on the Monday night after the Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Bayley attacks Becky Lynch

thewrestlingclassic @twcworldwide #WarGames We have never had a proper Bayley vs Becky Lynch feud on the main roster. This is the time. #Survivorseries We have never had a proper Bayley vs Becky Lynch feud on the main roster. This is the time. #Survivorseries #WarGames https://t.co/BumIAIAnlt

Becky Lynch returned to WWE on Friday's SmackDown to reveal herself as the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women's WarGames match. Given how she had some unfinished business with Damage CTRL, Becky's inclusion made total sense.

Following that, Lynch went on to guide her team to a victory over Team Bayley last night at Survivor Series WarGames. However, she had a fierce exchange against Bayley during the match.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has seemingly teased a potential feud between Big Time Becks and The Role Model. WWE could have an irate Bayley attack Lynch on the upcoming episode of RAW to kick off the same.

#4. Rhea Ripley sets her sights on Bianca Belair

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show.” - Rhea Ripley on her and Bianca Belair “We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show.” - Rhea Ripley on her and Bianca Belair https://t.co/LOn41FO2GP

Rhea Ripley has been riding high on momentum thanks to her commendable work as The Eradicator of The Judgment Day. The former NXT Women's Champion has been a force to reckon with on the red brand.

While Ripley was scheduled to lock horns with Beliar for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank earlier this year, it didn't come to fruition due to her injury. However, given how WWE has been building her in the last few weeks, a main even push seems likely.

Unable to stomach her loss last night at Survivor Series WarGames, WWE could have The Eradicator lay waste to Belair on Monday night.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi return

WWE currently doesn't have a storyline revolving around the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, that could change this Monday night on RAW.

If recent reports are to be believed, Sasha Banks and Naomi have reached an agreement with the company and their WWE return could take place as soon as the upcoming episode of RAW.

While The Boss and Naomi were rumored to be returning to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames, that didn't happen. However, it seems WWE is saving the same for Monday's show. The former Tag Team Champs could return to challenge IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the titles.

#2. Seth Rollins demands a rematch after his loss at Survivor Series WarGames

Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Treat Match to become the new United States Champion at Survivor Series WarGames. The up-and-coming Superstar has had a remarkable turnaround since losing the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The upcoming episode of RAW could witness Theory celebrate his huge win. However, his celebration could be cut short by Seth Rollins. The Visionary could show up to demand a rematch. However, expect the newly crowned champ to pay no heed to Rollins before knocking him out with a cheap shot.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Bobby F’N Lashley



#WWECrownJewel Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:Bobby F’N Lashley Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless: ✅ Bobby F’N Lashley #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/ksH0r7wYva

While Bobby Lashley may have been on a roll since his massive win against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2022, things may not end too well for the former United States Champion on the upcoming episode of RAW as he could be confronted by the returning Brock Lesnar.

Yes, given how Lesnar has some unfinished business with The All Mighty, he could return on Monday night to exact revenge on his rival. The creative team could have The Beast lay waste to Lashley to pave the way for a rematch at Royal Rumble 2023.

Should Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

