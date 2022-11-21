5 things that could happen on WWE RAW before Survivor Series WarGames (November 21, 2022)

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his United States Championship against Finn Balor. Also on the show, Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim were recruited to Team Bayley and Team Bianca, respectively, for the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Fans can expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in hyping the upcoming Premium Live Event when the final episode of WWE RAW before the Survivor Series emanates live from the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on November 21, 2022.

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will take on Asuka in a WarGames advantage match. In addition, fans can expect the company to reveal the final member of Team Bianca for the Survivor Series match.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen on Monday night.

#5. Austin Theory turns his attention towards Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Austin Theory decimated Dolph Ziggler on the previous episode of WWE RAW. Following that, he attacked Seth Rollins after the latter's match against Finn Balor in the main event of the show.

After losing the Money in the Bank briefcase two weeks ago, Theory looks like a man on a mission. While it would be interesting to see how WWE shapes his character from here, Theory could turn his attention toward Bobby Lashley in the upcoming episode.

Given The All Mighty cost him his MITB briefcase, Theory could look to exact revenge on Lashley on Monday night. The up-and-coming superstar could attack the former United States Champion.

#4. Baron Corbin continues to dominate

Baron Corbin made quick work of Akira Tozawa on the previous edition of the red brand. The former Lone Wolf has been unstoppable under the umbrella of the former WWE Champion, JBL.

Fans can expect the former Money in the Bank winner to continue on his dominant path on the upcoming show. The creative team could have Corbin make easy work of another jobber, stamping his authority in the process.

On another note, it seems the creative team is building Corbin for a major push. Given how over he is among the fans as a heel, it would not be a bad idea to have him chase the mid-card title shortly.

#3. Candice LeRae returns

Xero News @NewsXero Source believes Candice LeRae will be the last entrant for the faces at War Games. Source believes Candice LeRae will be the last entrant for the faces at War Games.

Candice LeRae has been off WWE TV after suffering an injury at the hands of Damage CTRL on the October 24 edition of WWE RAW. However, The Poison Pixie could return to WWE on Monday night.

Yes, if recent reports are to be believed, then Candice LeRae could be the final member of Team Bianca. Given how she has some unfined business with Damage CTRL, LeRae's inclusion in the WarGames match seems apt.

The former member of 'The Way' could return on Monday night to take the final spot on the babyface side.

#2. The Miz attacks Johhny Gargano

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Whilst @mikethemiz tries making a half-hearted attempt at an apology regarding @DexterWWE @JohnnyGargano sets the table for a match between The Miz and Lumis. Whilst @mikethemiz tries making a half-hearted attempt at an apology regarding @DexterWWE, @JohnnyGargano sets the table for a match between The Miz and Lumis. #WWERaw https://t.co/xOmaWUs1am

Johnny Gargano has seemingly ruined The Miz's master plan by revealing the truth behind the latter's attacks. While the A-Lister is set to take on Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW following Survivor Series, he could turn his attention towards Gargano on Monday night.

Given how the former NXT superstar has proved to be a thorn in the flesh for The Miz, the former WWE Champion could attack Johnny Wrestling in the upcoming episode. This would not only act as a stern warning to Gargano but would also make The Miz look strong before his bout against Lumis.

#1. Rhea Ripley defeats Asuka

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness Rhea Ripley lock horns with Asuka in a WarGames advantage match. While this match is likely to be a banger, fans can expect the Eradicator of The Judgment Day to prevail over her rival on Monday night.

The creative team could have the members of Team Bayley interfere in the match. This could lead to Team Bianca getting involved as well. Ripley may take advantage of the distraction to reign supreme over Asuka, winning the entrance order advantage for her team in the WarGames match.

Should Candice LeRae be the final member of Team Bianca? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

