Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and reminded us about Austin Theory's failed attempt at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last week. Rollins said that the US Championship was the top title now before Bobby Lashley made his entrance.

Lashley wanted a shot at the title, and Rollins said that he gave him a chance last week, but Bobby chose to attack him instead. Mustafa Ali came in and charged at Lashley but was tossed out of the ring twice. Lashley challenged Ali to a match as RAW continued.

WWE RAW Results (November 14, 2022): Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali was being knocked around the arena as the match started, and Lashley sent him into the ring post early on. Lashley sent Ali over the announcers' desk before heading back to the ring.

Ali was able to beat the count of ten, and Lashley took him down twice in the ring before missing a big tackle into the barricades. Lashley came back and hit Ali with a spear before getting the Hurt Lock for the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Mustafa Ali

Grade: B

The O.C. were backstage on RAW and AJ Styles challenged Finn Balor to a match at WWE Survivor Series.

Mia Yim vs. Tamina on RAW

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were out to spectate the match, and Tamina got some big moves early on, including a hip attack in the corner. Tamina tried for a Superfly Splash but missed before Yim came back with a Rana and hit the Eat Defeat before getting the win.

Result: Mia Yim def. Tamina

Grade: C

Damage CTRL were congratulating Mia Yim on her victory, and the team wanted her to join them for WarGames.

Riddle vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Gable got some chops and a Dragonscrew early on. Riddle came back with a big kick, a gut wrench suplex, and the Broton, but Gable got his knees up for the last one. Riddle went up top, but a distraction from Otis allowed Gable to get a German Suplex.

Back after a break on RAW, Riddle hit the Death Valley Driver before Gable came back with an ankle lock. Riddle got out of it and hit the draping DDT before Otis distracted him from getting the RKO. Gable rolled Riddle up and Otis held Gable's feet down before he got the pin.

Result: Chad Gable def. Riddle

Grade: B

Baron Corbin and JBL were playing poker backstage when Akira Tozawa joined them but didn't know how to play the game.

The Miz was out next and tried to debunk the accusations against him, saying that he was just playing it up in order to have a documentary made about him. Johnny Gargano came out and said that The Miz was lying and that he was vacationing all this while.

Gargano booked a match with the Miz and Dexter Lumis, and if Miz lost, he would have to pay Lumis the money he owes him and a WWE contract. Lumis showed up in the ring, and Miz ran away before RAW moved on.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Shelton Benjamin on RAW

Dominik slapped Benjamin in the face before Shelton returned the favor and Dom ran away outside to hide behind Rhea for a bit. Back in the ring, Dom got a jawbreaker and a springboard dive before setting up for the 619.

Benjamin reversed the finisher and hit some big moves before Dom fled the ring again. Back in, Dom tried for a roll-up but got caught in the ankle lock. Mysterio sent Benjamin into the ring post before getting the Frog Splash for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Shelton Benjamin

Grade: B

Austin Theory was backstage and said that Bobby Lashley caused his Money in the Bank cash-in to fail. Dolph Ziggler came in and mocked him, saying it was the worst cash in ever and that he had a big ego. Theory challenged him to a match and Dolph just walked off.

IYO Sky vs. Dana Brooke on RAW

SKY got a big kick early on and took Dana down with a dive before beating her down on the mat. Brooke came back with a DDT but took a headbutt. SKY tried for a splash in the corner but it was reversed.

Sky dodged a big elbow and hit a German Suplex before getting the double knees in the corner. SKY went up top and hit the moonsault for the win.

Result: IYO SKY def. Dana Brooke

Grade: C

Miya Yim was out after the match and said that instead of joining Damage CTRL for WarGames, she would instead join Bianca Belair's team.

Tozawa was winning the card game backstage and Corbin tried to cheat but was caught.

Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Theory had control of the match early on and got a headlock in. Dolph caught Theory on the ropes and unloaded on him before Austin came back with a big clothesline. Dolph was sent into the ring post before we headed for a break on RAW.

Back in the match, Ziggler got a DDT before Theory hit the A-Town Down for a near fall. Ziggler countered the following move and locked in the sleeper hold but Theory broke out of it. Ziggler got the Famouser and got a near fall before Theory tossed him into the ring post again.

Ziggler came back with a Zig Zag and got another near fall before Theory recovered and hit the A-Town Down twice before unloading on Dolph and sending him outside and into the steel steps and announce desk. The ref called off the match as Theory carried out his manic attack on Dolph before the officials broke it up.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B+

Backstage on RAW, Rhea Ripley walked up to Damage CTRL and said that she will join them for WarGames.

Baron Corbin vs. Akira Tozawa on RAW

Tozawa sent Corbin outside early on and hit a dive but Baron sidestepped and sent Akira into the barricades. Back in the ring, Tozawa got the Shining Wizard before getting a splash but Corbin caught him off the second dive and hit the End of Days for the quick win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: C

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - WWE United States Championship match on RAW

Rollins started off strong, but after a break, Balor sent him outside and into the announcers' desk. Back in the ring, Rollins was back in control and went after Balor's hurt arm before sending him outside and hitting a big dive. Back in the ring, Rollins got a Slingblade and the Frog Splash, but Balor got his knees up.

Balor dropkicked Rollins into the barricades before Rollins got a sit-up powerbomb in the ring for a near fall. The two were on the top rope, and Rollins hit the Superplex before Balor got the 1916. Rollins got the Falcon Arrow for a near fall before The Judgment Day showed up and got on the apron.

Balor nearly got the rollup off the distraction before The O.C. and Mia Yim came in and attacked The Judgment Day. Anderson and Dominik headed to the ring before the latter was wiped out and The O.C. took out the heels.

Balor was about to finish the match, but AJ Styles interfered and allowed Seth Rollins to get the stomp and pick up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor to retain the WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory attacked Rollins after the match and hit the A-Town Down before posing in the ring. He then hit Rollins with his own title belt as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B+

We got some big revelations regarding WarGames on RAW tonight while Rollins put his title on the line for the main event. The Miz ran into Dexter Lumis again while Bobby Lashley destroyed Mustafa Ali on tonight's episode of RAW.

