5 things that could happen on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39 (April 3, 2023)

With WWE's biggest Premium Live Event of the year, WrestleMania 39, in the history books, fans' focus now shifts toward the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Tonight's edition of WWE's flagship show is scheduled to emanate live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on April 3, 2023, and will feature the fallout from The Show of Shows.

Fans can expect the company to lay down the breadcrumbs for some fresh feuds and storylines on tonight's episode. Furthermore, a few blockbuster returns could also be in store for tonight's show.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39.

#5. Omos demands a rematch

Omos locked horns with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Nigerian Giant in the match, as he succumbed to a loss.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW could see The Colossus demand another shot at The Beast. MVP could give excuses for The Nigerian Giant's loss at The Show of Shows before calling out Lesnar for another showdown.

While a potential rematch between the duo seems unlikely, a case could be made given how dominant Omos was in the feud until his loss.

#4. Cody Rhodes vows to take down The Bloodline

#WrestleMania They sacrificed Cody Rhodes’ moment for Roman Reigns to get that 1000 day Title run mark… They sacrificed Cody Rhodes’ moment for Roman Reigns to get that 1000 day Title run mark…#WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood after interference from Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer laid waste to The American Nightmare, helping The Tribal Chief prevail over Rhodes.

Tonight's WWE RAW could see Cody address the WWE Universe following his heartbreaking loss on The Show of shows. The American Nightmare could vow to take down The Bloodline before challenging Roman Reigns for a potential rematch.

#3. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way match at WrestleMania. The duo defeated the team of Shotzi & Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

The upcoming episode of RAW could see WWE award them for their huge win by giving them a shot at Lita and Becky Lynch for the Women's Tag Team Championship. If that happens, fans can expect the heel duo to become the new champions on tonight's show.

#2. Trish Stratus turns heel on WWE RAW

The seeds for a Trish vs Becky feud continue to be planted Oh that Trish Stratus heel turn is comingThe seeds for a Trish vs Becky feud continue to be planted Oh that Trish Stratus heel turn is coming 👀The seeds for a Trish vs Becky feud continue to be planted https://t.co/F3GWtEWNoS

Rumors of a potential heel turn for Trish Stratus have been making the rounds ever since her WWE return. While nothing has come of it yet, that could change on WWE RAW.

The company may disband the trio of Becky, Lita, and Trish by having The Quintessential WWE Diva turn heel tonight. Stratus could cost BigTime Becks and Lita their Tag Team Championship to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match against Becky Lynch.

#1. Randy Orton returns and turns heel

Recent reports have hinted that Randy Orton's WWE return could be on the cards very shortly. The Viper has been off WWE TV since May 2022 due to a back injury. Given WWE RAW after WrestleMania has always been a night of huge returns, the odds of Orton returning tonight can't be ruled out.

Another report from Xero News has revealed that the 20-time champion could portray a heel character upon his return. The creative team could have Orton make his blockbuster return on WWE RAW and interrupt Rhodes before turning on his former Legacy partner.

Should Randy Orton turn heel upon his WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

