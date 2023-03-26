5 things that could happen on WWE RAW before WrestleMania 39 (March 27, 2023)   

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes come face-to-face with Roman Reigns. The duo fired verbal volleys at each other in a high-octane segment. Also on the show, WWE announced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will emanate live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 27, 2023. With The Showcase of the Immortals just a week away, fans can expect the Stamford-based company to go all out in hyping the premium live event on the upcoming show.

WWE has announced a WrestleMania weigh-in for Brock Lesnar and Omos. Furthermore, current Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch will be making a special appearance on Miz TV.

The two matches announced for Monday's show are Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, and Braun Strowman, Ricochet & The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen on the final WWE RAW before WrestleMania.

#5. Lita, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus engage in a brawl with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

The company has announced that Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus will make a special appearance on Miz TV in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this segment could turn south sooner rather than later.

Given that the babyface trio is scheduled to lock horns with Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39, fans can expect Bayley and company to make their presence felt during the Miz TV. The stable could interrupt Lynch, Trish, and Lita on Monday night, leading to a huge brawl.

#4. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits defeat The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

WWE has announced Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a fatal four-way WrestleMania showcase match for The Show of Shows.

But before that, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness The Monster of All Monsters and Ricochet join forces with The Street Profits to take on Chad Gable, Otis, and The Viking Raiders in a tag match.

This match promises to be an interesting affair. Fans can expect the babyfaces to prevail over their rivals after an action-packed encounter.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa ends in a no-contest

Cody Rhodes is set to lock horns with Solo Sikoa on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this match could end in a no-contest after potential interference from The Bloodline.

For those unaware, Solo has been undefeated ever since his debut on the main roster. Cody, on the other hand, is set to lock horns with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and the company can't afford to hinder his momentum by having him lose just one week before his scheduled encounter.

Hence, the creative team could protect both superstars on Monday night. WWE could have The Bloodline make their presence felt during the match, resulting in a no-contest.

#2. John Cena stands tall over Austin Theory

John Cena is scheduled to take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship on The Show of Shows. Fans can expect The Cenation Leader to make a return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to hype his WrestleMania bout.

The former United States Champion could be involved in a heated exchange with the current one. However, given Theory is speculated to prevail over Big Match John at WrestleMania Hollywood, expect Cena to stand tall over his rival on Monday's show.

The creative team could have The Cenation Leader lay waste to Theory to end the night on a high note.

#1. Omos gets the better of Brock Lesnar

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness a WrestleMania weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Omos. However, things may not end too well for Lesnar during the segment.

Given WWE has been pushing The Nigerian Giant as a real threat to Brock Lesnar, Omos could once again get the better of The Beast in the upcoming episode. The company could have The Colossal look strong by overpowering Lesnar on Monday's show.

Are you excited about the go-home edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

