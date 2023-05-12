5 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown following Backlash 2023 - 14-time world champion returns, Roman Reigns' massive step

The post-Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 12, 2023.

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will make his return on the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Bayley while Cameron Grimes will lock horns with Baron Corbin in singles action.

On the heels of a wildly successful premium live event in Puerto Rico, let's look at five things that could happen on the show.

#5. Cameron Grimes defeats Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Cameron Grimes will make his WWE SmackDown debut on Friday night. The former NXT North American Champion is set to take on Baron Corbin in a one-on-one contest.

Given it will be his debut match, fans can expect Grimes to defeat Corbin. The former NXT star could make easy work of his opponent to earn a major victory on Friday night.

#4. IYO SKY inadvertently costs Bayley and Dakota Kai a win against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Dakota Kai and Bayley will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, things may not end too well for the Damage CTRL duo.

WWE has been teasing the potential split of Damage CTRL over the last few weeks. Fans can expect the company to keep creating differences in the faction in the coming days before finally pulling the plug on them. The creative team could have IYO SKY inadvertently cost Bayley and SKY a win in the championship match on Friday's show.

#3. Charlotte Flair returns and challenges Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY at Backlash 2023. With that, her feud against the Damage CTRL member seemingly reached its end.

The company could reveal her new challenger on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. While it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her, it wouldn't be surprising if Belair is confronted by a ghost from her past.

Charlotte Flair could return from hiatus on Friday night and challenge Bianca for her title. The Queen has been absent since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39; however, her potential return could be in the cards on WWE SmackDown.

#2. AJ Styles qualifies for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament's final

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness the next round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. WWE has announced two triple-threat matches for the upcoming show.

The winners of those two encounters will then face off in a semi-final. While Seth Rollins has already qualified for the tournament's final, the upcoming show could see AJ Styles prevail over his rivals to set up a clash against The Visionary.

#1. Roman Reigns orders another edition of The Tribal Court

The Usos have been on the wrong side of Roman Reigns since losing their Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

With The Tribal Chief set to return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, a potential confrontation between Reigns and The Usos could be in the cards.

However, Reigns kicking the twins out of The Bloodline upon his return seems unlikely. Fans can expect WWE to continue milking this angle in the coming weeks. The Tribal Chief could order another edition of The Tribal Court to decide the future of The Usos.

Are you excited about the post-Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

