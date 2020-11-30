5 Things that would have happened in WWE if not for COVID-19

Every business across the world has been affected by the affliction and the malady known as COVID-19 and the world of sports entertainment, the billion-dollar company named WWE is no different.

Had COVID-19 not transpired, we would still have had screaming fans in the arena, booing the heels and cheering for the babyfaces, or hijacking the show doing the exact opposite, essential ingredients of any WWE show.

But let's look at the WWE landscape and note what would have happened if COVID-19 had not happened, in terms of storylines that we could have seen.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know if you can think of dream WWE scenarios in a world without COVID-19.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg would have been the main event of WrestleMania, and Reigns may still have remained an unpopular babyface in the WWE roster

.@Goldberg and @WWERomanReigns will engage in a battle of SPEARS as they go one-on-one for the #UniversalTitle in just 25 DAYS at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/oUf14sviY2 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) March 12, 2020

Remember how the former WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg, was scheduled to go up against Roman Reigns before the COVID-19 outbreak happened, and the battle of the spears had to be canceled at the very last minute?

Universal Champion @Goldberg and 3x Super Bowl Champ @RobGronkowski will be in the building THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ARbfjuuYSn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 17, 2020

Goldberg revealed what the situation was and why Roman Reigns had to pull out in an interview:

[But] until the 23rd hour, it was still a possibility that he and I were going to wrestle. I think what happened was someone was sick, and Roman heard about it. They just had the flu. But just the fact that somebody was sick in those circumstances, at the end of the day, he just couldn't do it. It's Roman's decision, and whatever he decided, everyone had to go with because none of us are in his shoes.

Maybe babyface Roman Reigns would have dominated the WWE roster as the Universal Champion, and we wouldn't have gotten the current version as a result of the same. So, perhaps things did work out for the best!