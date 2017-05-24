5 things I learned from meeting Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho loves his fans and is funny. Read on to find out a fan's experience when he met Y2J.

24 May 2017

You know what happens when you buy tickets to WaleMania? You meet Chris Jericho, that’s what. The Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla made a brief appearance at the big event in Downtown Orlando, with Tier Nightclub exploding once they caught a glimpse of the first ever undisputed champion.

Y2J didn’t appear before the public for too long, but I still managed to cease my opportunity by racing up the stairs and briefly meeting him before he descended back into the VIP section of the club. Big thanks to the security guard who got his attention and assisted in bringing him over to meet some of us who were waiting.

Jericho is perceived to be many things in this industry, but from our experience, we learned quite a few things in the process of meeting the creator of the list. Of course, a nightclub isn’t the usual scene for meeting one of your wrestling heroes, but that didn’t really matter all too much in this instance with Chris more than living up to his sterling reputation.

So with all of that being said, here are five things we learned from meeting Chris Jericho.

#1 Jericho meets up with an old friend

Jericho and Kelly Kelly

Chris Jericho is perhaps one of the coolest dudes in all of WWE, as evidenced by his position as the lead singer of a successful rock band. As such he likely attracts the attention of many women, but that doesn’t mean everyone that’s seen with him is trying to sleep with the guy. Which, of course, brings us to Kelly Kelly.

The two were spotted together at WaleMania, which obviously sent a number of fans off into conspiracy theories given that there have been rumours about the duo for years now. Despite this, we’re choosing to believe that it was nothing more than two old friends catching up – and we trust in our old pal Chris.

