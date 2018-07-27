5 things in WWE that would have been impossible to believe a year ago

A year is a long time in the world of sports entertainment. Even though sometimes it feels like the product is lagging and just spinning its wheels in place, a lot of changes in the WWE landscape over the span of a year.

As fans of the product, we witness these changes take place gradually, but if you step back and look at them as a whole, these changes are huge.

For all the talk of the transient nature of WWE, a few things that have changed or remained the same would have been impossible to believe 365 days ago.

So, let's check out the five things in WWE that would have been impossible to believe a year ago.

#5 Carmella would be the first Superstar to pin Asuka

Unthinkable!

Asuka debuted on the main roster in August of last year to much fanfare after relinquishing the NXT title, ending her reign at a mammoth 510 days.

She had never been defeated in the company, but now that she had moved out of NXT and graduated to the main roster, it was expected that her unbeaten streak would come to an end sooner rather than later.

WWE waited for their biggest show of the year to hand Asuka her first defeat, with Charlotte making her tap-out at Wrestlemania 34 is arguably one of the best matches of the night.

From there, she inevitably set her sights on the Smackdown Women's Championship that was held by The Princess of Staten Island, who had cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become champion.

A year ago, it would have been impossible to believe that Asuka would lose to Carmella at all, but the fact that The Empress has been pinned by her twice on pay-per-view is astounding and unbelievable. Neither pin was clean, but it was a pin nonetheless. Time will tell if Asuka is able to recover from those defeats.

