5 Things Jake Paul could do at WWE Crown Jewel

It was officially announced at last night's press conference in Las Vegas that Logan Paul would take on Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on November 5th.

The show will take place live from The Middle East, and it appears that Paul's brother Jake could have already teased his presence at the event. The Maverick is at a numbers advantage heading into the rivalry, and The Problem Child would likely intend to back up his brother against The Bloodline.

Unlike his brother, Jake Paul isn't officially contracted to WWE at the moment. However, he is a professional boxer who could have several ideas for Crown Jewel.

#5. Jake challenges for the North American Championship

Given The Usos' recent legal issues, it's unclear if the duo will be able to make the trip to Saudi Arabia to be in Roman Reigns' corner. But their brother Solo Sikoa could be in attendance and the difference maker like at Clash at the Castle.

There are six weeks between now and Crown Jewel, and in that time, WWE could build up an interesting story since Reigns doesn't have a title defense at Extreme Rules.

Jake Paul could become integrated in the story and challenge the North American Championship to take Solo Sikoa out of the equation. Sikoa's absence will leave Reigns with only Sami Zayn as backup during the main event.

#4. Jake Paul makes the trip to Saudi Arabia to sit in his brother's corner

Jake Paul isn't technically allowed to become involved in a WWE match since he isn't a contracted athlete. Things could change in the coming weeks, but his presence in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could be enough to keep The Bloodline at bay.

It's unclear if all four members of The Bloodline will make the trip to The Middle East. If it's only Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns, then it could be enough of a confidence boost for Logan to have his brother watching his back.

#3. Jake wrestles a WWE match against Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has become the go-to guy for The Bloodline recently. If it came down to it and Reigns needed someone to step in to take care of Logan's brother, it would clearly be The Master Strategist.

The former NXT Champion would be able to carry a storyline with a non-wrestler heading into Crown Jewel and would even put on a fantastic show before being squashed in the match.

Zayn has been one of the most entertaining parts of WWE shows in recent months. If the Paul brothers want to clear out The Bloodline, then Sami Zayn would be the perfect opponent for The Problem Child in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Jake helps Logan Paul to pick up the win over Roman Reigns

The Bloodline has taken advantage of the numbers game too many times. This time, however, Reigns has accepted a match against a man who has some impressive backup. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn may not be enough to contain Jake Paul, and it could be that he is the difference maker in this match.

If Jake is in his brother's corner, then it's easy to see him being able to neutralize The Bloodline and help Logan Paul become the first man in almost three years to pin Roman Reigns.

#1. Jake Paul turns on his brother and costs him the match

WWE is all about intriguing storylines, and if Logan Paul wins at Crown Jewel, he walks into the next show as the champion, and the clock continues to turn. A much better story here could be that Jake Paul turns on his brother, costs him the championship, and it turns out that he was working for Reigns all along.

Everyone is on Roman Reigns' payroll, and the Paul brothers could have an exciting feud on and off screen to get eyes on the product. It would also mean that Logan Paul wasn't handed WWE's biggest championship in his third match.

