5 Things John Cena could do on his SmackDown return this week

John Cena is all set to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week. The show will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden and is already looking super stacked.

Cena returned to WWE a couple of months ago at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He then started a feud against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, culminating in a title match in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 which Reigns won. The Summer of Cena was a lot of fun and his appearance on SmackDown might be the last time we see him before he goes off on another hiatus from WWE.

According to local listings, John Cena will team up with The Street Profits to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos in a dark match. If Cena does appear during the broadcast portion of SmackDown, here are five things he could do. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 John Cena addresses his SummerSlam loss and acknowledges Roman Reigns

John Cena's appearance on SmackDown would be his first one after losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The feud between the two stars was loved by the fans, thanks to some amazing storytelling and fierce promo battles.

Now that Reigns has proven himself by defeating Cena at the pay-per-view, we might see Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect address his loss to him and even "acknowledge" The Tribal Chief. This would be a great way to put over Roman Reigns, who has been absolutely brilliant with his current persona.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

While he could not match Cena's level as a babyface, he has well and truly earned the respect of fans with his current run as a heel on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for over a year now and could hold on to it for a lot longer. Cena could cut one last promo on Roman Reigns, taking shots at him while also putting him over, being the genius he is on the mic

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das