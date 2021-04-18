5 things Jon Moxley revealed about WWE in Chris Jericho’s podcast following AEW Double or Nothing

And here it is. Jon Moxley – AKA Dean Ambrose – sat with Chris Jericho in the latter’s podcast Talk is Jericho and revealed a lot of things that are set to blast the internet wrestling community.

Moxley didn’t hesitate to say his point of view about the company and what actually made him leave. He spoke at length about the problems with the company and, as expected, blamed Vince McMahon for a lot of things.

He revealed that he got paid only $500 for the Shield Special that was done as a . parting gift from WWE to the Lunatic Fringe. Jericho then joked that he shouldn’t spend it and keep it instead.

Moxley accused the company of ruining even the simplest of things and that by the time he had decided to leave, he didn’t even look at the contract that WWE offered to him because, for him, it was not about the money anymore as he had his house, car and even his mother’s house paid for.

Anyway, there were a lot of things that Moxley revealed and here are some of the highlights…

#5 Grateful to WWE

Won't be returning any time soon

Moxley started off the podcast by thanking WWE for the time that he spent there. He acknowledged the fact that he joined the company as a kid and left it as an adult.

He also stated that being a part of the Make A Wish program was also something that made him very happy for obvious reasons. However, the best part about his time with the company was finding his wife Renee Young, who is still employed by the WWE.

Advertisement

He labeled Young as his best friend and that if nothing about WWE was good, his meeting and subsequent marriage with Renee Young beats it all.

Ambrose was an integral part of WWE programming during the 2010's. He impressed as a part of 'The Shield' setup along with compatriots Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The faction proved to be a landmark move for all three superstars who went on to have stellar careers in the WWE, winning multiple championships and headling Wrestlemania.

1 / 5 NEXT