5 Things you didn't know about Adam Pearce

WWE Producer, Adam Pearce, was given a specific set of instructions on the latest episode of SmackDown from WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. The instructions were clear; get a signature from Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt heading into the triple threat match on Sunday at Payback.

Throughout the rest of the episode, we saw Pearce attempting to track down each participant in the match with varying degrees of difficulty in obtaining the signatures. As the episode ended, we saw Pearce finally get a signature from Reigns, who was seated next to Paul Heyman.

Over the last several months, the WWE Universe has seen Pearce have an increased on-screen role on the Blue brand. With his presence on screen, he has almost felt like a de facto authority figure. While he has been a welcomed part of storylines, many fans are asking where did Pearce come from and how did he come to be featured on WWE programming.

Pearce's abilities as a performer have been showcased in the last three episodes of SmackDown in particular. Aside from his duties performed on the latest episode, Pearce has also been the head of the WWE's security team in their efforts to thwart attacks from RETRIBUTION. He was also instrumental in the final moments of the SmackDown episode which featured Wyatt being thrown off of a loading dock onto the concrete floor.

Pearce's insistence on the ambulance carrying Wyatt to a medical facility added to the emotions of the moment. The look on his face when The Fiend emerged from the ambulance provided a dramatic moment for the WWE Universe. As he stood in awe, The Fiend looked more powerful and supernatural than he ever has.

My advice to you on this fine Sunday is to NOT bust up your thumb frantically slapping an ambulance. 👍 pic.twitter.com/OxAQsovo84 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 23, 2020

In this article, Pearce's background and the road to WWE will be discussed. Pearce is a professional wrestling lifer and has devoted his career as an in-ring performer, trainer, booker and more.

#5 Pearce started wrestling prior to his high school graduation

Shortly before his high school graduation, Adam Pearce made his professional wrestling debut on May 16,1996. Following his debut match, Pearce began wrestling for independent wrestling promotions across the state of Wisconsin.

His career would see him branch out to surrounding states, including Michigan where he began wrestling for Northern States Wrestling Alliance. Pearce's early time in professional wrestling would be a precursor for his lengthy in-ring career.

Adam Pearce began professional wrestling training in 1995 after being diagnosed with Acute Muscular Compartment Syndrome, which forced him to have surgery and undergo intense physical therapy. Pearce met with professional wrestling trainers Sonny Rogers and Randy Ricci during his rehabilitation. After competing as a two-sport athlete in high school, playing both football and baseball, Pearce stopped playing sports following his diagnosis.

His in-ring career would span 18 years, mostly on the independent professional wrestling scene where he excelled throughout his career.