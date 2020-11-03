5 Things you should know about Brock Lesnar and Sable

Brock Lesnar made his way to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002 and had become the biggest Superstar in the company in a matter of months. Former WWE Diva Sable made her return to Vince McMahon's promotion immediately after WrestleMania 19, and was a mainstay on SmackDown for the next year or so. Around this time, Brock Lesnar and Sable grew closer and were inseparable by the time Lesnar quit WWE in March 2004.

Brock Lesnar and Sable's relationship only blossomed further, as the latter was supporting him through thick and thin, especially when he was at the lowest point of his life. Today, Lesnar and Sable (real name Rena Lesnar) are still happily living together and have two children. In the following list, we will take a look at five things you should know about Brock Lesnar and Sable.

The stories used in this article are taken from Brock Lesnar's book, "Death Clutch"

#5 Brock Lesnar's hilarious prank on Sable

Brock Lesnar

A long time ago, Brock Lesnar appeared on 'HQ on ESPN' and shared a hilarious story with the panel. Lesnar once played an amusing prank on his wife Sable, mere days before the couple's fifth wedding anniversary. Their son had just turned a year old, and Lesnar decided to take Sable on a tropical vacation. Lesnar instructed Sable to leave their wedding band at home as he didn't want it to get stolen by any chance. Brock Lesnar had already let the housekeepers in on his plan, and they later told Sable that the toddler had swallowed it.

Brock Lesnar's prank kept Sable busy for two days

A horrified Sable kept searching through her son's dirty diapers for the next two days, in hopes of finding the wedding band. Lesnar finally told her everything, and one wonders what her reaction must have been. Lesnar then presented Sable with a new wedding band, and here's hoping that the gift must have been enough to calm her down after what she went through over the past two days.