5 things you didn't know about Charly Caruso

Charly Caruso is the latest interviewer to leave WWE. Her departure came just a few months after Renee Young's exit.

Although reports suggested that her departure was due to backstage heat with top WWE management, Caruso denied the rumors, insisting she left on good terms with the company.

Caruso revealed to Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com the real reason behind her exit from WWE:

“There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.”

The former WWE interviewer will now work full-time on ESPN where she has worked part-time on First Take and SportsCenter.

Caruso will appear on ESPN+’s morning show, SportsNation, among other digital series.

So excited to take this next step, full-time with @espn! I am blown away by everyone’s support and appreciate all the kind words and wishes!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIsuNfvUpE — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) March 29, 2021

Despite spending nearly five years in WWE, many fans might not know much about Caruso's life outside of the company.

Here are five things you did not know about Charly Caruso.

#5. Charly Caruso had a tough childhood

Charly Caruso was affected by her parents' divorce

Charly Caruso's father was a newspaper reporter, while her mother was a speech pathologist. She was their only child.

For those of you who need some #Halloween costume inspo...it’s Britney b*txh 👸🏻 (please note I’m watching Baby One More Time on TV to get fully into character) #90skid pic.twitter.com/4CE6FA2g9O — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) October 23, 2019

Caruso opened up about growing up as an only child during her interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia:

"I was an only child which I think taught me some valuable lessons in many different areas. I can’t really say the areas that it was a disadvantage because I don’t know but as far as being an advantage I’m definitely ok with being by myself which I think, you know, being on the road all the time you just spend a long time by yourself. That’s, you know, taught me big lessons."

Caruso stated that growing up as an only child helped her adjust to the WWE's always-on-the-road lifestyle:

"A lot of people they just kind of develop feelings of loneliness. For me, It is kind of what I was used to. I mean, I always had a lot of friends growing up. I was surrounded by family, schoolmates, and things like that so I was never like always just me but you know I can totally entertain myself. I think one of the biggest things is that I can make friends with just about anyone that I meet anywhere that I go. So, even if I’m by myself, I have just a very outgoing personality, where the next thing you know I’m chatting it up with the person next to me and we’re making plans to meet up in a few weeks because we realize that we are both going to be in the same place at the same time. So, that’s I think a pretty valuable quality".

Caruso's parents finalized their divorce during her college sophomore year. She confessed that it still affects her up to this day:

“It was tough because I was old enough to know exactly what was going on and I was aware of the situation. No divorce is easy. Some divorces are difficult than others. I can categorize this in the more difficult than others just because of the circumstances surrounding it. But it was tough. So, still something that I think affects me in ways that I don’t even really realize."

"I do have some resentment towards my dad for not being there probably as much as he should have, but there is not much you can do, and actually we are in the process of trying to repair our relationship a little bit. It is not that, like I said, we are not not close. We are close but it is just a very different relationship that I have with my mom and I think not the relationship that has, you know, his only daughter that I would want to have with him, but we are trying to take steps to get closer in more deeper ways, not just, you know, on the surface."

