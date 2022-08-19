5 things you should know about Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis has been on a headline-making spree since his return to WWE. In the time that has passed since his comeback, the WWE Universe has seen car crashes, cops, stalking, interference, and a visibly confused AJ Styles.

It is clear that Triple H believes in him and backs him to be a major player in the coming years. The Tormented Artist was a crucial cog in The Game's NXT, and it looks like his stock brought him back.

Some fans may not know who the returning superstar is or why there is so much hype surrounding him. If you are one of them, you have come to the right place, for we present five things you need to know about Dexter Lumis

#5. On our list of things you need to know about Dexter Lumis: He was trained by The Dudley Boyz

Lumis learned his craft from the very best

Dexter Lumis has wrestled for multiple promotions and is already a seasoned veteran. It helps that he was trained by some of the finest to do it. His first trainer was Curtis Hughes, under whom he learned at the WWA4 Wrestling School.

However, Lumis' most well-known trainers are Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, two of the most accomplished tag team wrestlers in WWE history. Together as The Dudley Boyz, they are one of the greatest tag teams to have stepped foot in a ring. Not a bad pair to pick up some lessons from, then.

#4. His IMPACT gimmick was based on an American Psycho character

Dexter Lumis appeared on IMPACT on November 21, 2013, under his real name. As Samuel Shaw, he appeared in an interview with Christy Hemme and revealed a character similar to Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.

Lumis' ring attire was inspired by Dexter Morgan, the protagonist of Jeff Lindsay's Dexter book and television series. Maybe he did pick the name Dexter from Morgan.

#3. His TNA debut saw him get attacked by Mick Foley

Foley ruined Lumis' TNA debut for him

As mentioned earlier, Dexter Lumis has appeared for many wrestling promotions. His TNA debut was one to remember, as he attacked Tommy Dreamer and made a statement to the world.

Debuting at Hardcore Justice 2010 under the name Lupus, he laid out Dreamer while he was wrestling Raven. However, special guest referee Mick Foley took exception to his antics and attacked him with a Mandible Claw.

#2. He played a stalker on TNA - an angle WWE might be exploring

As Samuel Shaw, Dexter Lumis was portrayed as a creepy stalker who was obsessed with Christy Hemme. He used to glare at her, had a room full of her posters, and even got insecure when she talked to her colleagues.

Lumis played the character extremely well and was one of the best performers on TNA. Right now, it feels like he is stalking AJ Styles, given how he always appears and causes chaos whenever the latter is wrestling. It also helps that The Phenomenal One is a TNA alumnus himself.

With the police constantly restraining Lumis, there is a solid case for Triple H taking inspiration from the former NXT Superstar's past. We are excited to see if he will play the TNA stalker or a new character.

#1. He uttered his first words in WWE during his wedding

Dexter Lumis was one of the most unique characters in NXT. He never spoke a single word throughout his time there until one of the most wholesome segments the show has ever produced.

Lumis' wedding to Indi Hartwell was a fantastic event that had the right amount of chaos and humor. The former refused to speak during his wedding vows and choked out the priest presiding over his wedding. When asked by Beth Phoenix if he wanted to take Hartwell as his wife, the arena waited with bated breath for his response.

After some hesitation, The Tortured Artist uttered "I do," sending his colleagues and fans into raptures. It was the first time he spoke in NXT, and he couldn't have chosen a better sentence.

Edited by Angana Roy