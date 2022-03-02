5 things you need to know about Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today. He has competed all over the globe and is currently a WWE mainstay.

Owens has won almost everything there is to win in the company. He has held the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship in his time with WWE. He is also one of the company's most reliable and consistent performers and steps up whenever he is asked to.

Even though fans are well aware of the Prizefighter and who he is, there are some lesser-known things about him. The former Kevin Steen has had a storied career with many highs and lows throughout.

This article lists five things to know about Kevin Owens that most may not be aware of.

#5 On our list of things to know about Kevin Owens: His physique is a genetic problem

Owens has harshly been called demeaning things by critics

Kevin Owens is often criticized by fans for his stocky physique. Many have called him lazy for not getting in shape, a claim he vehemently disagrees with.

Owens revealed that his genes play a part in him looking the way he does. He suggested that his body type runs in his family, and there is nothing he can do about it. What he does is work harder in the ring than anyone else, and that's what has made him the man he is today.

The former Universal Champion's work ethic is unquestionable and a fitting response to his haters. Stocky physique or not, his athleticism is one of the best in the business.

#4 He had an ugly Twitter spat with Melissa Joan Hart

Kevin Owens once got into a tussle on Twitter with Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart. Back in 2015, she attended a WWE show and was not impressed seeing Owens wrestle.

Her subsequent tweet annoyed multiple wrestlers, including the Canadian himself. In a now-deleted reply, he said, "Sorry, I watched one of your shows a few months ago, and it put me in a slumber that has been hard to recover from."

Hart fumed as fans hailed Owens' comeback. She ended up digging her own grave by arguing with those trolling her. The wrestler then nailed her coffin shut by blocking her account.

More impressively, however, fellow WWE Superstar Big E started a hashtag #IStandWithOwens for fans to use and block her as well.

#3 Shawn Michaels inspired him to become a wrestler

Shawn Michaels inspired Owens to become a wrestler

Kevin Owens did not know what he wanted to become when he grew up. He flirted with various sports but struggled to find the one thing he really enjoyed. That changed when his father gave him a VHS version of WrestleMania XI.

Watching the show as an 11-year-old, Owens was sold especially on a certain Shawn Michaels. Speaking in an interview, he said that it was The HeartBreak Kid's performance on that show that made him pick wrestling as his ambition.

“Up until I was 11 years old I really had nothing....I played all these sports, but nothing really clicked for me," Owens said.

He also added:

“At the time, I was 11 years old and I was scrawny. People used to think I was 7 or 8 even though I was 11, so when Shawn Michaels, the smallest guy on the show came out and ended up, by far, being the best wrestler on the show, I was like, 'If he can do it, then I can too.' From that moment on, I told my parents right then and there that that's what I wanted to do.”

#2 He learned English from WWE commentary

Being a Quebec native, Kevin Owens only knew French in his childhood. English was a language he had very little understanding of, but it was wrestling that taught him the basics.

Owens credits WWE and Jim Ross for his English proficiency. The legendary commentator's iconic lines struck a chord with the young KO, who learned the words and phrases he used to deliver back in the day.

A cute little detail about this story is that he thought terms like' slobberknocker' were used by Americans in everyday conversation. It took him a while to unlearn those aspects, but he did it.

#1 The Kevin Owens show was inspired by an actual show

The Kevin Owens Show is now a staple feature of WWE

Kevin Owens keeps talking about how RAW is the Kevin Owens Show. He even hosts a namesake talk show in WWE, but the name originates from his early wrestling days.

During his time on the independent circuit, Owens hosted 'The Kevin Steen Show.' It featured guests like the Young Bucks, Matt Hardy, and Paul London, among others. The show was critically acclaimed for its quality content and production.

