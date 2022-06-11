Paige recently announced that she would be departing WWE in July, bringing to an end an association that goes back many years. It's a sad day for the WWE Universe given that they'd be losing one of the best talents in the history of the business.

Paige's WWE career is one for the history books. From her shock Divas title win to her return as part of Absolution, she has always been at the top of the women's division. Along with achieving success, she has also established a deep connection with the WWE Universe and made herself one of the most popular superstars on the company's roster.

Given her popularity and skills, The Anti-Diva's life is pretty much out there. Those who want to learn more about her can do so with relative ease.

However, there are some details about her that are lesser-known. On this list, we give you five details about Paige that you may not know.

#5 Things you didn't know about Paige: She had scoliosis

The former Divas Champion's back could be an issue for her in-ring hopes

Paige suffers from scoliosis, a condition causing abnormal curves to the spine. Although it is not known what caused it, it is possible she sustained it because of wrestling for a long time. She was unaware that she suffered it until WWE medics pointed it out.

On Stone Cold's podcast, the British superstar revealed that due to scoliosis, her spine is as curved as a question mark. It is a serious condition that must be treated, and we hope she attends to it as soon as she can.

#4 She worked as a bartender and a bouncer at the age of 15

What you need to do to someone to become a bartender

Most of us dread exams and love to chew gum at the age of 15. Paige was probably doing that too, but she was also working at that age. She was a bartender and bouncer at the time for her parents' bar in England.

The former Divas Champion's brother was not what you would call a reliable bar person, which is why she stepped in. She once saw two girls fighting at the place and broke it up in typical bad*ss style by having one in a headlock and the other pinned by sitting on her. That one incident led to her taking over as bartender and bouncer at the bar.

#3 She has lived with WWE legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

Paige hails from a family of wrestlers. Her parents owned The World Association of Wrestling based in Norwich, England. As such, they had prominent visitors from the world of wrestling, including the legendary Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

Paige and Roberts are good friends and have often been spotted trading jokes and laughing backstage. The latter has even lived with her and her family during his travels. We are sure he must have imparted a lot of wrestling knowledge to her.

#2 She is an entrepreneur

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE go put your email in at the website to get first dibs!! The Saraya store cosmetics comes out this Friday!!!!go put your email in at the website to get first dibs!! thesarayastore.com The Saraya store cosmetics comes out this Friday!!!! 😍😍😍 go put your email in at the website to get first dibs!! thesarayastore.com https://t.co/ftEf2sR6hb

In December 2017, Paige launched 'Saraya', an online clothing store named after her real name. You can access it on thesarayastore.com. She revealed that she would launch a physical store soon, and did so three months later. The Saraya Store is located in Anaheim, California.

The Norwich native also owns Saraya Jade Cosmetics, a makeup line. It launched on 16 November, 2018. She also launched an exclusive makeup collection in association with Hot Topic in 2019.

#1 She has suggested that she cannot have children

Prime Total Divas was just one spicy revelation after another, and one of the most shocking facts the show dropped was that Paige may never be able to have children. She revealed this during Rosa Mendes' (remember her?) baby shower.

When The Anti-Diva was 18, she got pregnant. She ended up losing the baby and then had surgery to remove an adenoid cyst that was growing inside her body. The surgery's complications could crop up if she gets pregnant, and hence she may never have babies in her life.

