5 exciting things we know about WWE 2K22 so far

The 2K studios are all set to release their latest installment, WWE 2K22, on March 11, 2022. The game returns for the first time since 2020, after a no-show in 2021.

Thus, fans' hopes are naturally sky-high. Gamers were delighted to see a lot of new and exciting features announced in the official game trailer.

From much-awaited game modes to stunning visuals, the edition looks pretty stacked. WWE 2K22 will be released in four editions—standard, deluxe, cross-gen bundle and nWo-4-life deluxe edition. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

On our list, we will take a look at five exciting things we know about WWE 2K22 thus far.

#5 in our list of things we know about WWE 2K22 so far- Introduction of various new game modes and improvement in the existing ones

The developers invested a considerable amount of time in making 2K22, which is evident from the variety of modes and features in the game. For the first time in the 2K series, players can take over control of any brand of WWE in the MyGM mode.

One can choose between Sonya Deville, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Adam Pearce to take control of either RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0 or NXT UK. There will also be an all-new draft to create a dream roster and a budget to manage finances.

Next up is the MyFaction mode, which allows gamers to form their own wrestling groups with superstars of their choice. Whether it is making Brock Lesnar and Goldberg a team or a unification of Evolution and Shield, MyFaction allows it all.

The erstwhile MyCareer mode has been repackaged into the much-improved MyRise mode. Players will have the chance to follow the journey of a budding superstar with different storylines for men and women.

Not only has the game delighted fans by announcing Rey Mysterio as the cover superstar, but they have also introduced an exclusive game mode for the Ultimate Underdog. Players can relive some of the best of Rey Mysterio's matches in the WWE 2K showcase.

Universe mode and Creation Suite have made their return to the game with significant improvements as well.

