5 Things you didn't know about WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry 

Mark Henry shocked the wrestling world this past weekend when he followed in the footsteps of many other WWE legends by debuting in AEW.

The former world champion debuted as part of All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view alongside fellow former WWE star Lio Rush.

Mark Henry joins the likes of The Big Show, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as part of the company as well as WWE Hall of Famers Billy Gunn and Tully Blanchard.

Henry is set to join the commentary team and help with coaching duties in AEW after quietly retiring from the business back in 2017. That being said, the World's Strongest Man has recently been working on an in-ring return.

Ahead of what could be an eventful year for the WWE Hall of Famer, here are just five facts every fan needs to know.

#5. Mark Henry was a huge part of the reason several WWE stars were signed

You saw something in me, believed in me, opened the door for me, and changed my life!



I could never thank you enough @TheMarkHenry #Wrestlemania35 pic.twitter.com/uTKX5mPfoO — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 9, 2019

Mark Henry quietly retired from the wrestling business back in 2017 and then transitioned into a full-time backstage role with WWE. Ahead of this, Henry was already working as a scout for the company and went on to become a backstage mentor.

Whilst Henry's 25 year run with WWE saw him become a successful star on-screen, he was also able to help several other wrestlers live their dreams off-screen.

Many wrestling fans may be unaware that Mark Henry played a huge role in recruiting the likes of Bianca Belair and Braun Strowman to WWE.

Years ago, Mark Henry told Braun Strowman he should be in WWE when the two met at a Strong Man competition. Strowman decided to carry on for a while, then called him to ask if the offer was still open. Vince McMahon got him on a plane to the WWE PC, and the rest is history. pic.twitter.com/YQq5AS58Aw — PWStream (@PWStream) February 18, 2018

Belair revealed that Henry was the man behind her switch over to wrestling on her recent Chronicle on the WWE Network:

"You know, I'm starting a new chapter of my life, I want to find the kid in me again. I want to go back to who I was before the world told me who I was supposed to be. I went out there in a pink tutu, literally, glitter's flying everywhere, and it was so much fun. There was video footage of all this stuff online. My sister-in-law texted me, she was just like, 'Oh my god, your nephew just was going crazy right now because Mark Henry commented on your photo'. I was like, that's fake. So I ignored it. Then he actually ended up DMing me, 'I want to invite you out to one of our camps."

AEW star Jade Cargill was also recruited by Mark Henry and he will be able to work closely with the star following his recent switch.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham