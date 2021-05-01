5 Things you should know about WWE RAW commentator Adnan Virk

WWE RAW has seen a new personality arrive at the commentary desk in the form of Adnan Virk. The red brand's broadcast team went through an overhaul after WrestleMania 37.

Corey Graves headed over to RAW and Samoa Joe was released from the company. Instead of the former US Champion, WWE introduced Adnan Virk to the commentary table. Only Byron Saxton remains from the old team.

With Graves heading over to RAW, Pat McAfee joined the broadcast team on SmackDown alongside Michael Cole.

At the moment, Adnan Virk remains a personality that the WWE Universe is not fully acquainted with. With that being the case, here are five things you should know about Adnan Virk.

#5 Adnan Virk is a wrestling fan

Thank you @WWE for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Elated, ecstatic and excited.

See you tonight https://t.co/c0WOelNQHK — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) April 12, 2021

Adnan Virk made his debut as a play-by-play commentator for WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. But long before he became the official commentator on the red brand, Virk was already a part of the WWE Universe.

As Virk himself said, he was a fan of WWE wrestlers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair during his childhood. Growing up, he followed WWE programming closely and supported many wrestlers who are now Hall of Famers. Virk said:

“I'm elated to be joining the premier sports entertainment company in my new role with WWE. As a kid who grew up idolizing WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair, the opportunity to call modern legends like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and so many others alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton is truly humbling."

Virk's prior knowledge of the WWE product will certainly help him in his weekly duties for the company.

Hopefully he can carry himself well in a role that is usually extremely high-pressure.

