5 Things you didn't know about WWE's Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has been an integral part of WWE's Women's Division for the past few years. Rose is a bit of an exception from an average WWE star because she has managed to stay relevant in the world of pro wrestling despite not having won a single Championship in WWE.

Although a WWE Championship has eluded her so far, Mandy's name has appeared in famous lists regarding the top female pro wrestlers in the world for the last two years:

Ranked number #15 in the top 30 female wrestlers in 2018 (Sports Illustrated).

Ranked number #67 in the top 100 female wrestlers in 2019 (PWI Female 100).

From a feud with Sonya Deville to Mandy's highly publicized storyline with Otis, 2020 has been a year where Mandy Rose made the headlines on several occasions, yet some facts about her remain relatively unknown.

Here are five things you didn't know about WWE's Mandy Rose.

#5: Mandy Rose has launched her own fitness app outside of WWE

On April 23, 2019, Mandy Rose announced that she would be launching her own workout app called "Fit with Mandy."

The app features a 12-week at-home program geared to participants of all ages and skill levels. Earlier this year, Mandy Rose exclusively spoke to Digital Spy and revealed that her motivation was to create something that "anybody can do anywhere."

Mandy Rose is one of the fittest WWE Superstars today, and she has been featured in multiple fitness publications, including Fitness Gurls, Fit & Firm, and FitFemme. She also bagged the first position in various fitness competitions before joining WWE.

Interestingly, Mandy Rose is a huge foodie at the same time.

She has partnered with her real-life best friend, Sonya Deville, to open a brand called Damandyz Donutz. Its main premise includes Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose embarking on a quest of finding the best glazed doughnuts from around the world.