5 things learned from former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow has certainly experienced a varied professional wrestling career.

Arguably the peak of that came with his Money in the Bank contract victory at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event in 2013.

During his time with WWE, Sandow portrayed a variety of characters, including The Miz's stunt double Damien MizDow, Macho Mandow and he was involved in a variety of alliances with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Curtis Axel.

Sandow is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance, where he competes as Aron Stevens. Stevens has achieved significant success with the NWA, becoming a former NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Damien Sandow for another episode of UnSKripted.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including Sandow's professional wrestling career, his time as a WWE Superstar, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow's Sportskeeda interview.

#5. Damien Sandow recalls his experience working for WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico

In addition to working for WWE, Damien Sandow has competed in a variety of promotions around the world.

One such territory that Sandow wrestled in was Puerto Rico for legendary professional wrestler Carlos Colon. The former WWE Superstar revealed that he learned a considerable amount working for Colon:

"Insane. I will say the whole experience with working for Carlos Colon, i mean it was the first time living off the continental United States, in the island. I was a heel on TV. I really didn't have too many good things to say about the island which is of course not how i really feel, it was just part of the character. So you'd go into some restaurants and cooks wouldn't serve you and people would cuss you out and do things and fans would throw stuff at you. But, i tell you what, I learned so much working for Carlos."

