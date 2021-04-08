5 things learned from former WWE Superstar JTG's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar JTG is best known as one half of the incredibly popular Cryme Tyme tag team during his WWE career. JTG teamed up with tag team partner Shad Gaspard for several years in WWE from 2006 to 2010 before branching out into singles competition.

JTG's WWE career lasted eight years before he was released by the company in 2014.

The former WWE Superstar recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone for another episode of UnSKripted to discuss a variety of topics in the world of professional wrestling on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Let's take a closer look at 5 things we learned from JTG's Sportskeeda interview.

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil was the 2020 recipient of the WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award

#5 JTG's opinion on Titus O'Neil receiving the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award instead of Shad Gaspard

JTG's former Cryme Tyme tag team partner Shad Gaspard tragically passed away in 2020.

Due to the heroic circumstances surrounding Gaspard's passing with Gaspard instructing lifeguards to save his son before himself, many had petitioned for the former WWE Superstar to receive the Warrior Award at the following year's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Advertisement

Since being created in 2015, the Warrior Award in the WWE Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who demonstrate strength, courage and live their lives with the compassion that embodies the spirit of the late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

However, it was announced by WWE that the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Warrior Award would be Titus O'Neil and longtime WWE employee Rich Hering, respectively.

When asked about Shad Gaspard not receiving the Warrior Award during this year's induction class, JTG revealed that he believes Titus deserves it for all the work he has done with the community in Florida:

"I definitely believe Titus deserves it, i saw he does a lot of work in the community and i did put out a post this morning just for fun. Just to get a good laugh, that's what Shad would have wanted. It was a post, it was somebody made it on Instagram and i had to post it. It was a picture of me in Kayne West's attire, pulling a Kanye West on Taylor Swift but on Titus. The photoshop skills were amazing, i was like 'oh i have to repost this' but it didn't get the reaction that i wanted. So i took the post down because this was supposed to be for fun and 'haha' and that's funny JTG but everyone was going at Titus. Shout out to Titus, he deserves it. I didn't want to put any shade on his parade. Especially a brother too, he deserves that."

JTG and Dr. Chris Featherstone also discussed how Shad Gaspard could always receive the Warrior Award during a future Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the next few years, too.

1 / 5 NEXT