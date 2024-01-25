5 things we learned from John Cena's interview on Logan Paul's podcast

Logan Paul released another edition of IMPAULSIVE that featured a special guest - John Cena. For over 90 minutes, two of the most recognizable names in combat sports had a wonderful, informative exchange of ideas and thoughts.

The 16-time World Champion lauded The Maverick for his impressive work in the ring, discussed the similarities between WWE and Hollywood, and so much more. Overall, it was a must-watch episode of Paul's podcast.

One significant highlight was a detailed discussion of each man's rather complicated relationship with The Rock.

Although it is near impossible to condense such an exciting podcast into a list of takeaways, here are five significant things we learned from "The John Cena Interview- IMPAULSIVE EP.407.

#5 John Cena had an average daily screen time of 2 hours and 30 minutes in 2023

In the age of globalization, technological advancement, and social media, it is paramount for celebrities to use all available platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, to keep their followers up-to-date.

The Cenation Leader is no different, as he is renowned for his cryptic Instagram posts, which he discussed with Logan Paul on The Maverick's podcast. Although he maintains a strong presence online, Cena doesn't spend much time on social media.

As he revealed on IMPAULSIVE, Cena had an average screen time of 150 minutes weekly in 2023. This included a workout routine and a language program on his mobile phone.

This revelation stunned Paul, who claimed his screen time was twice or thrice compared to his guest's. What was more telling was that John Cena hoped to cut down on this number by 10%, bringing it down to two hours.

#4 The Champ began learning Mandarin in hopes of helping WWE break into the Chinese market

It is no secret that John Cena loves WWE and is immensely grateful to the company. Fans are also well aware of Cena's ability to speak Mandarin, as shown by the content he shares on social media.

It turns out that his endeavor to learn Mandarin was interwoven with his passion for WWE. The 16-time World Champion wanted the company to break into the Chinese market, where it had little presence.

About China and WWE's presence there, Cena said:

"It’s the one place in the world that kind of doesn’t understand. We’re everywhere else but China, so I [Cena] figured if one of WWE’s top superstars could bridge the language barrier, maybe we can get some relevancy there.”

Paul and Mike Majlak, the co-host, acknowledged that China was a tough market to penetrate. However, it was great to see Cena trying to give back to WWE by helping them reach the one market where they have struggled to make an impact.

According to Cena, he failed to increase WWE's presence in China, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming proficient in Mandarin.

#3 WWE offers free secondary education and language programs for its talent

John Cena credits WWE for helping him learn to speak Mandarin. The Champ also revealed that the company offers to finance secondary higher education and language programs for its talent.

He has been learning the language for nearly a decade, and this endeavor may not have been possible without the prime opportunity WWE provided. This was a massive surprise to Logan Paul, who claimed that he would avail these benefits to speak Spanish.

These benefits are naturally an added incentive for every WWE Superstar. They could be handy for talents who struggle to speak foreign languages.

#2 John Cena likens his WWE character to Superman

Expand Tweet

John Cena landed the role of the Peacemaker, but The Champ feels that his WWE character is similar to Superman.

Discussing his wrestling persona and in-ring character, Cena drew similarities between himself and Superman:

“Superman acts with pure virtue, Superman has a moral code, Superman can be conflicted, but when he’s conflicted (…) his moral code and his virtues it affects the body language, your delivery,” he said.

The 16-time World Champion suggested that the character came naturally to him, so it was difficult to decipher what was off-script and what wasn't. Cena also claimed that his recent vulnerability, passion, and gratitude on television accurately depicted his real-life personality.

#1 The Leader of The Cenation blames himself for the botched Royal Rumble 2005 finish

Almost every wrestling fan can recount the botched yet memorable finish of the 2005 men's Royal Rumble match. Batista, the intended and eventual winner, hoisted up John Cena for the Batista Bomb, but things went wrong, and both men accidentally tumbled over the top rope.

The Champ admitted that the botched finish was his fault:

“It’s all my fault; I can’t flip backwards; it’s totally my fault,” Cena said.

Since Cena couldn't flip backward, both men went over the top rope and landed awkwardly on the floor. The referees debated the winner, with officials split between the two WWE legends.

Vince McMahon charged down the ring to sort the issue. He memorably tore both of his quads but still managed to execute the intended finish by conveying his message to both men.

Cena lauded McMahon for his tenacity and dedication for being able to do so with torn quads.