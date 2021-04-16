5 things learned from Nita Strauss' Sportskeeda interview

Nita Strauss has gained a cult following amongst members of the WWE Universe in recent years. As Alice Cooper's guitarist, Strauss is used to performing in front of passionate fans during a Cooper concert.

This experience, plus her fandom for professional wrestling, has allowed Strauss to make a seamless transition into the WWE Universe as a regular musical performer.

Nita Strauss has performed at several major WWE events during her career. Most recently, Strauss opened NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One by playing the American National Anthem to start the show.

Strauss has also performed at events such as WWE Evolution in 2018 and at WrestleMania 34 where she performed during Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance before his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles.

Nita Strauss recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar for another episode of UnSKripted to discuss a variety of topics in the world of professional wrestling.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from Nita Strauss' Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Nita Strauss shares her experience of performing at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One

Nita Strauss played the national anthem at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One

Nita Strauss' most recent WWE appearance came during Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on USA Network. Strauss opened the show by playing the American National Anthem on her guitar.

We. Are. NXT.



Thank you so much @wwe @wwenxt for having me.

It was an honor to kick off #Wrestlemania week with you all tonight 🙏🏻



Thank you to @TripleH for the opportunity!!



Time to STAND AND DELIVER!!!#WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/0isn8xhE6S — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 8, 2021

Strauss discussed how great it was to perform in front of a crowd once again and shared her experience of WrestleMania week with WWE:

"It was incredible, it's been a crazy year and a half with the pandemic of course, everyone's life's completely turned upside down and it was amazing to just get out there and perform for anybody not even counting the fact it's my WWE family, getting to perform at NXT for the first time. I've had song used for NXT TakeOver, but I've only ever performed at WWE events. So, it was just an amazing experience to finally get to be there in the building with NXT and perform for a crowd, you know it's 200 people but it was like a loud 200 people, it felt like 20,000 people. It was just an incredible experience then to get to stay for the rest of TakeOver and Mania was absolutely awesome"

WWE has since revealed that NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was the most-watched NXT TakeOver event in WWE history.

