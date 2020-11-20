5 Things we learned from The Undertaker's 'Hot Ones' interview

Leading up to his big 'final farewell' moment at Survivor Series this year, The Undertaker has been making the media rounds to promote it and his WWE Network documentary series, The Last Ride. One of his more interesting stops was First We Feast's 'Hot Ones', hosted by Sean Evans. If you thought The Deadman was tough before, wait until you see him go through this gauntlet of hot sauces.

While Undertaker has been uncharacteristically candid over these last few months, this chat was particularly entertaining. Especially watching The American Badass basically trample through some of the spiciest sauces this side of San Antonio.

Let's take a look at five of the more interesting nuggets of information from the Undertaker on 'Hot Ones'.

#5. The Undertaker has had mixed feelings about breaking character

The Undertaker in a rare photo of himself and someone no related to wrestling.

Mark Calaway has been notoriously adamant about staying in character as The Undertaker whenever possible throughout his entire WWE career. In fact, it's probably one of the reasons why he's been so successful. Be it appearing on talk shows or simply taking a walk if you saw The Phenom in public, he was being The Undertaker - 100%

Evans started the interview by asking 'Taker if the 'experience of breaking the fourth wall' had been 'cathartic' or 'mostly just disorienting.'

"I'm a notoriously old school guy, and... talking about the business so openly, it's still - to this day - I'm kinda like 'should I?' - I'm fighting that urge to clam up and not talk about it... People are dying to hear this stuff, and in that aspect, it's fun... but the old school wrassler is like 'just go back and pull the curtain shut and tell everybody you're not home.' So, it's been a mix of both."

Based on this interview alone, it would seem 'Taker has been getting way more comfortable talking about his career lately.