WrestleMania 37 - 5 things we learned from the event

WrestleMania 37 had a lot of pressure and hype around it. It was the first WWE event with a substantial number of fans in attendance in a year. The PPV also had two nights to fill with matches, segments and video packages.

For the most part, WrestleMania 37 was certainly a success. The matches all delivered in one way or another. The Fiend vs. Randy Orton might not have been a wrestling clinic, but it was storyline-heavy. Orton might be done with The Fiend, but something is brewing between Bray Wyatt's alter-ego and Alexa Bliss.

Several new Champions were crowned as every women's singles title defended during WrestleMania 37 week changed hands. There are new top women on RAW, NXT and SmackDown.

Bad Bunny impressed in his debut match, further proving that he is indeed a huge fan and dedicated performer. Many fans and fellow WWE performers - including WrestleMania 37 opponent The Miz - lauded the musician's efforts.

Both mid-card Championships changed hands. Heels Apollo Crews and Sheamus won the Intercontinental and United States Championships respectively at WrestleMania 37.

I’ve worked my whole life for this moment. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/PJdyKquRjJ — Apollo (@WWEApollo) April 12, 2021

Omos' size was the focus of his RAW Tag Team title match win alongside AJ Styles. Styles started the match and struggled briefly until the big man came into the match.

The Colossus did not need to tag out as his power and size was on display. A lot of other memorable things happened at WrestleMania 37. Here are five things we learned from the event.

#5 Bayley should have been the host of WrestleMania 37

She's the host of her own show!!!

While it made some sense to have Florida natives Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil as the co-hosts of WrestleMania 37, Bayley stole the show when she was on screen. Without a match at the event, the WWE Universe was left to ponder what Bayley would do at the Show of Shows.

Having had a long run as SmackDown Women's Champion, the former Hugger was not scheduled to have a title match at WrestleMania 37. She could have tagged with Carmella instead of Billie Kay, as that could have allowed the IIconics to reunite for one night.

Instead, Bayley popped up in various backstage segments, usually with WWE veterans/Hall-of-Famers. Every time she showed up, she was the center of attention. Her comedy didn't feel forced like that of Hogan and O'Neil. The promos were obviously scripted but Bayley's delivery felt authentic.

When she came onstage during the segment prior to the main event, she once again carried the moment. Fans seemed unhappy when the Bella Twins emerged and ganged up on her to end the segment.

It was going to be hard to read the fans without having them in attendance in a year. But due to how the segments came off and from some of the fan reactions, Bayley would have been a better choice for the hosting duties of WrestleMania 37.

