WrestleMania 39 has come and gone! One of the best shows in recent memory, the two-night extravaganza delivered an incredible dose of entertainment with cinema-like storytelling and exciting surprises.

Considering how the drama unfolded before our eyes over the weekend, there were many noteworthy moments coming out of The Show of Shows. Here's a short compilation of 5 things we learned at WrestleMania 39.

#5 Seth Rollins may be the new "Mr. WrestleMania."

Through a series of scintillating performances at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Shawn Michaels rightfully earned the moniker of "Mr. WrestleMania." However, HBK retired from in-ring competition in 2010, and we need a replacement.

Although he hasn't competed in many WrestleMania main events, including "The Heist of the Century" in 2015, Seth Rollins may be the modern-day version of Shawn Michaels, at least at The Show of Shows. Last Saturday, Rollins stole the show in a barn burner against Logan Paul.

Last year, he probably had the match of the night against Cody Rhodes. Even with no crowd attending WrestleMania 36, The Visionary worked a thriller with Kevin Owens.

His win-loss record at Mania is also pretty impressive, and it improved with his statement victory over Paul. The Visionary needs to main event WrestleMania again, and we hope that happens soon.

#4 Following her loss at WrestleMania 39, Asuka may be becoming the "Dolph Ziggler" of the women's division

Asuka lost the big one again.

Asuka wanted to write the perfect redemption arc to redeem herself by winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. What should have been her crowning moment culminated in an all-too-familiar scenario with Bianca Belair emerging on top.

With all due respect to The EST, The Empress of Tomorrow needed the win more as it would have launched her to the stratosphere of the women's division. Instead, she is on track to becoming the "Dolph Ziggler" of the female roster, i.e., an extraordinarily talented and seasoned veteran who never really broke out as a top-tier superstar.

Much like Ziggler, Asuka had had many opportunities in the past when she was on the cusp of becoming a massive superstar. They have also won the World Championship but have never been considered main-event-level premium athletes.

Considering her loss to Belair, our suspicions will only grow, and everyone might eventually lose hope in Asuka.

#3 Omos was not the right opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Omos lost to Brock Lesnar on Sunday.

The WWE Universe had plenty of reservations and doubts when Omos was chosen as Brock Lesnar's opponent for WrestleMania 39. Lesnar is one of sports entertainment's most recognizable and accomplished names, while The Nigerian Giant has a long journey ahead of him.

Furthermore, Omos lost a lot of momentum and steam following his loss to Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022. Thus, his credibility was quickly called into question. Our doubts were true at WrestleMania Sunday when Lesnar vs. Omos opened the show.

This was an average Brock Lesnar match with a fine dose of signature moves, but it paled compared to the other encounters on the 'Mania card. It was underwhelming, and there weren't many highlight-reel-worthy moments besides Lesnar's signature moves.

When one considers the other potential opponents for Lesnar at the time, like Bobby Lashley, it becomes clear that Lesnar vs. Omos was a mistake.

#2 Gunther may be the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

The match of the night?

The Bloodline set new records with their generational run at the top. Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship reign has continued forever. Against the backdrop of these impressive reigns, Gunther has slowly and steadily pierced together an unbelievable run with the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

His greatest challenge occurred this past Sunday at WrestleMania 39 when he collided with a motivated Sheamus and ferocious Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat. We were half-expecting a fierce battle, and the three heavy hitters delivered a brutal war that wasn't for the faint-hearted. The welts and bruises they left on each other's bodies were difficult to watch.

The commentary team gave the three men a well-deserved standing ovation following the match's conclusion. As for the finish, we were expecting Sheamus to finally realize his dream of becoming a Grand Slam Champion, but Gunther was in no mood to lose his title at WrestleMania 39.

There are virtually no credible opponents left for him on SmackDown. Thankfully, a draft is coming up to freshen up the scene. Thus, more challengers will emerge. At this point, Gunther's reign has been so brilliant that no one wants it to end.

#1 Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time.

From one generational champion to another, Roman Reigns has surpassed all expectations and taken on all-comers in his historic World Championship reign. He really is operating in "God mode," for there is simply no one on his level.

A motivated and emotional Cody Rhodes was well on his way to rewriting the perfect comeback story at WrestleMania 39, but a vicious Roman Reigns stood in his path. Granted, Solo Sikoa was instrumental in Rhodes' loss, but credit must be given to Reigns for capitalizing on the interference. Furthermore, he also kicked out of several Cross Rhodes, a rare sight in this age.

In the press conference, he stated that he established his status as the "GOAT" of professional wrestling. Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Drew McIntyre, and now Rhodes have fallen to The Tribal Chief. He is nearing a thousand days as World Champion, and no one knows who will dethrone him.

