5 things we learned from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's Sportskeeda interview

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is currently on the roll of his professional wrestling career.

Since defeating The Miz for the WWE Championship earlier this year, The All Mighty WWE Champion has dominated Monday Night RAW. Lashley has successfully defended the WWE Championship against the likes of Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston.

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at SummerSlam later this month.

Lashley recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino to discuss various topics including his upcoming WWE Championship showdown against Goldberg at SummerSlam.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from Bobby Lashley's Sportskeeda interview.

#5. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley reveals his feelings about facing Goldberg at SummerSlam

The All Mighty WWE Champion will defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam this month

Prior to his match against Goldberg at SummerSlam being announced, there was plenty of speculation as to who Lashley would face at the event.

Lashley was confronted on Monday Night RAW last month by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, setting up a WWE Championship showdown for later this month.

When asked about his feelings about facing the former WWE Universal Champion, Lashley revealed he was excited about the prospect. He also put over Goldberg's popularity with the WWE Universe:

"I thought it was great. SummerSlam is so huge this year. With everything we've been going through the last year, year and a half, SummerSlam is huge. So we had to stack the deck and bringing Goldberg in, I think it was something that was needed. And I like it. If you have any question on the popularity of Goldberg, just come to the arena. When Goldberg came out, the arena erupted. So it was a good opportunity for me to knock off one of the people I looked up to before, make your peers your competition."

Edited by Jack Cunningham