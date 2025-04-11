5 things Ludwig Kaiser can do at WrestleMania 41

One of the stars currently not on the WrestleMania 41 match card is Ludwig Kaiser. He has been one of the best heels in WWE over the past year and looked to be on his way to a huge push in 2025.

Ad

However, Kaiser wasn't part of the feud for the Intercontinental Championship. He has been making threats about not being part of WrestleMania over the past two weeks.

With just one more episode of RAW before the Grandest Stage of Them All, the German star could be left on the sidelines. If the plans for him change, here are five things he could do at WrestleMania 41.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

#1. Special guest referee for Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte match

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the biggest headlines from last week was Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair going off the rails in their segment on SmackDown. It got so personal that Ludwig Kaiser was even mentioned by The Queen. For those unaware, Kaiser is the real-life boyfriend of the WWE Women's Champion.

Ad

Trending

With the way the comment about Kaiser has gone viral, and the WWE star also acknowledging and going along with it, the company could do the same. Why not turn it into a storyline? Have Kaiser as the special guest referee, putting a different spin on the feud between Stratton and Flair.

#2 - Interfere in the Gunther vs. Jey Uso match

Ad

While some might have forgotten about it, Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther are still part of Imperium. They are both on RAW, but are doing different things. With The Ring General's reign as World Heavyweight Champion in jeopardy, it might be best to have Kaiser in his corner.

The magnitude of the match probably calls for a fair and even contest between Gunther and Jey Uso. However, the champ is a heel, and Kaiser has history with "Main Event" Jey. It also sets up the return of Jimmy Uso, who could share a hug with his twin after helping him become the champ at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#3 - Ludwig Kaiser vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Nick Aldis. (Photo: WWE.com)

Ludwig Kaiser has been demanding to be part of WrestleMania 41, but RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has not made a comment about it. On SmackDown, Randy Orton lost his opponent, Kevin Owens, to a neck injury. Orton delivered a vicious RKO to Nick Aldis, which could set up this match.

Ad

Aldis, who wants to give Orton a match at WrestleMania 41, could allow him to have an open challenge in Las Vegas. Pearce could give Aldis a call and put Kaiser in as the impromptu opponent for The Viper. It also makes Kaiser look formidable and confident moving forward.

#4 - Get inserted into the Intercontinental Championship match

Ad

The final RAW before WrestleMania 41 is this Monday, but there are no advertised matches involving the competitors for the Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. Adam Pearce could put Penta, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Bron Breakker in action.

It allows Ludwig Kaiser to interfere in their matches, leaving Pearce with no choice but to put the German star in the title match at WrestleMania. The RAW GM could go even further by making it a Five-Way Ladder Match.

Ad

#5 - Introduce Gunther for his match against Jey Uso

Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther. (Photo: WWE.com)

Probably not the most preferable choice, Ludwig Kaiser could introduce Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for his match against Jey Uso. Kaiser did a wonderful job with it during the early days of Imperium on the main roster. It's a great callback for what might be a grand entrance for The Ring General.

Of course, it's a step back for Kaiser, who deserves a slot on the main card. If the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal happens on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, Kaiser should be one of the favorites to win it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More