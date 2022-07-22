5 things that may happen when Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey go face-to-face on WWE SmackDown: Former champion interrupts, shocking heel turn, and more

A new episode of WWE SmackDown is set to air on Fox. The Friday Night show features a plethora of stars, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi, among others.

Two of the biggest stars of the brand are set to have a face-to-face meeting in the next episode. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will have an interaction of some kind with former champion Ronda Rousey.

At WWE Money in the Bank, Rousey retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. Following a hard-fought bout, the new Ms. Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan, came out and cashed in her guaranteed title opportunity for an immediate match with Ronda. When the smoke cleared, Liv Morgan was the champion.

While the superstars have seemed friendly since the bout ended, they have a rematch coming up at WWE SummerSlam. With the big event just over a week away, will they remain calm, cool, and collected, or will ego and competition sway things?

Below are five things that may happen when Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey go face-to-face on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan could have a peaceful meeting

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

While cashing in on the Money in the Bank briefcase following somebody's match may seem underhanded, Ronda Rousey took the surprise cash-in surprisingly well. In fact, the former mixed-martial artist even hugged Morgan after she won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ronda may have accepted the loss for two reasons. The first is that after over a decade and a half, the Money in the Bank cash-in has become a staple of WWE programming. As a champion, you must be ready for it anytime.

Another reason Ronda likely accepted the loss was that Liv also had a hellacious bout earlier in the night. She was in a ladder match and was just as beat up as Ronda was.

Since the two haven't expressed animosity towards one another, there's a chance that their face-to-face meeting will be relatively peaceful. They're both competitors and have something to prove, but they can show one another respect ahead of their major championship bout.

#4. The two may engage in a war of words

While the two may have a peaceful conversation, there is a chance it may not stay that way. Ronda Rousey is a world-class competitor who has found great success in every form of combat she's entered.

With her pride comes confidence. The Baddest Woman On The Planet isn't afraid to speak her mind. If Ronda is slightly too blunt when the two superstars chat in the center of the ring, things may escalate quickly.

If Rousey says something potentially insulting or condescending, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion won't hesitate to joust back and defend herself verbally. A war of words could happen quite quickly.

#3. Natalya may interrupt the segment

Natalya has had her fair of issues with both Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey over the past few months. It seems as though she's constantly running her mouth about both superstars.

She unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. Then on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, she came up short against Liv Morgan.

Due to her issues with both stars, she may choose to stick her nose in their business this time around. While she likely doesn't have any right to a championship bout, her ego may lead her to believe that she deserves to remain in the mix regardless.

Still, if she does show up, she can stir the pot between Rousey and Morgan.

#2. Liv Morgan could attack Ronda to prove a point

SmackDown's Liv Morgan

Today, most fans look at Liv Morgan as the ultimate babyface. She's always smiling, she's highly likable, and the WWE Universe always cheers her on.

However, fans might forget that she was once a member of The Riott Squad. The trio didn't always choose the right path and often broke the rules. Even during her feuds with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, Morgan would attack them away from the ring if required.

Liv Morgan knows she's going into her fight with Ronda Rousey as the underdog. Ronda may be overlooking her, and even fans may doubt she can pick up the win.

The scrappy WWE SmackDown Women's Champion could attack Ronda to send a message to both her opponent and the audience. The message will be never to underestimate the talented star.

#1. Ronda Rousey may turn heel on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey has been highly successful throughout her life. Upon joining WWE, she almost immediately became RAW Women's Champion. After leaving to start a family, she returned earlier this year and again almost immediately captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Despite her success, many fans dislike The Baddest Woman on The Planet. Hence, some argue that Ronda isn't likable and is better off as a heel. Rousey certainly sees more natural as a villain.

With Liv being beloved by audiences all over, a Ronda heel turn feels more likely. If it does happen, it may very well occur on SmackDown when the two stars go face-to-face.

Rousey may snap verbally, but there's also a strong chance she'll physically punish Liv. If she does, Morgan may be in for a rough night.

Things may become interesting when Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey go face-to-face on WWE SmackDown. For now, fans have to wait and see how it unfolds.

Speaking of WWE SmackDown, click here for potential finishes for when Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser collide.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far