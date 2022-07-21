5 potential finishes for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE SmackDown: Former champion to save Nakamura, superstar shockingly no-shows

Shinsuke Nakamura will be in action on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE is currently promoting a bout between The King of Strong Style and Gunther's right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser.

The two previously had a bout on the July 8th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther promised an open challenge only to rescind it. He insisted nobody was worthy of a title opportunity.

The King of Strong Style wouldn't get his title match, but he instead took on Gunther's comrade, Ludwig Kaiser. After a solid bout, Nakamura defeated Ludwig. As a result of his loss, Kaiser was punished with several brutal chops from his supposed leader.

Ludwig Kaiser has a chance to redeem himself on the next edition of WWE SmackDown. If he loses, however, he may be in for even more trouble.

Meanwhile, if Shinsuke Nakamura wins, he will earn himself a championship opportunity. So, how could this bout end? Who could walk away as the winner?

Below are five potential finishes for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura may win by forfeit on WWE SmackDown

There are numerous ways a bout can end, many of which could be thrilling and exciting for the WWE Universe. With that being said, there's a chance that this match could end before it even begins.

Ludwig Kaiser lost the last time he battled Shinsuke Nakamura. As a result of his loss, he was punished. Gunther showed no remorse as he assaulted his associate. He even did so again a week later.

Kaiser may not believe he can beat Shinsuke Nakamura after losing the last time they went one-on-one. If he loses again, Nakamura gets a title shot, and he'll inevitably be punished even more severely.

As a result, Ludwig may choose not to even show up for his match. While it could be a cowardly move, it may protect his chest for at least a short time.

#4. Ricochet may help Nakamura in a two-on-one situation

SmackDown's Ricochet

On NXT UK, Gunther reigned as the United Kingdom Champion for longer than anybody else. When he steps into the ring, he viciously destroys his opposition.

Ricochet was the man Gunther defeated to capture the IC Title. After failing to beat the big man, the former hasn't had a match on the blue brand since.

While he may be licking his wounds, stuck in limbo, or planning a new direction, he could also watch the powerhouse Austrian.

Nakamura's tag team partner Rick Boogs is still recovering from injury, so he needs somebody to watch his back. If Gunther attempts to get involved in the bout, Ricochet may come out to even the odds.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura may win by DQ from interference

Not every bout ends in pinfall and submission. Sometimes an alternative finish needs to be done to tell a story or even to prolong one.

When Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Ludwig Kaiser on WWE SmackDown, the bout might end in a disqualification. This will likely come from Gunther imposing his will on Nakamura.

Gunther may attack The King of Strong Style if Kaiser is about to lose. He may do it to send a message to the former Royal Rumble winner.

Whatever the reason, don't be surprised to see Shinsuke Nakamura walk away as the winner, thanks to Gunther viciously assaulting him while the match is still going.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser defeats Nakamura to impress Gunther

Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther

Ludwig Kaiser couldn't defeat The King of Strong Style when they last went at it two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Despite the loss, the bout wasn't one-sided. Ludwig took the fight to the former Intercontinental Champion.

There is a chance that Ludwig Kaiser could defeat Shinsuke Nakamura when they have their rematch. The former is a phenomenal athlete, and he's in fantastic shape.

Above all else, Ludwig may have more drive to defeat the Japanese sensation. After being repeatedly pummeled by his mentor, Ludwig has to know that the consequences of failing him again will be even worse.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Kaiser, and Gunther assaults the latter again

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

The most likely scenario is that the upcoming bout between Lugwig Kaiser and Shinsuke Nakamura will play out exactly as it did when the two talented superstars last battled.

As good as Kaiser is, Nakamura may prove to be better once again. He'll hit a brutal blow and pin Ludwig in the middle of the ring. Inevitably, this will lead to Gunther doing exactly what he did before.

The question is, how many times can Kaiser lose before Gunther removes him from the equation altogether?

WWE fans should keep in mind that a win for Nakamura means he earns an Intercontinental Championship bout. Their match could take place on a future episode of WWE SmackDown or even at SummerSlam. Nakamura has momentum, and a big win against Kaiser feels likely.

What will happen when Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser have a rematch on WWE SmackDown? There's a lot of intrigue over what may happen. For now, all fans can do is wait and see how it unfolds.

