The life of a WWE Superstar isn't easy. With the need to stay in shape and deal with extensive travel schedules, the superstars' bodies get beaten up on a regular basis. Wrestlers do take a lot of damage, and as a result, many retire fairly young.

Still, eventual retirement doesn't have to be the end. Often times wrestlers transition into other roles within the wrestling industry. Superstars may become writers, coaches, or agents. Others prefer to find a way to remain on camera.

Of those who find themselves on camera or entertaining an audience, they often become commentators or podcasters. While both roles lead to a lot of entertainment for fans around the world, perhaps the most exciting role for a retired wrestler to take is that of a manager.

Some of the present superstars on both RAW and SmackDown could be extremely effective managers in the future. While some would fit the role because of their popularity, others could become one because of their talent.

Below are 5 WWE Superstars who could transition into managerial roles.

#5. Drew Gulak could manage someone on any WWE brand

Drew Gulak is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world. He first signed with WWE in 2016 after an impressive showing in the Cruiserweight Classic. This led to him being a key player on 205 Live, where he captured the Cruiserweight Championship.

Fans often forget just how talented the star is. He is fantastic in the ring, but Drew also excels at the microphone. He plays both goofball and a vicious heel equally well. Sadly, Gulak isn't often featured on television. While he occasionally has short storylines that are typically presented as comedic, he rarely has time to show his skills.

Even though Gulak may not be someone WWE wants to push for whatever reason, he brings a lot to the table. If he was to be given a managerial role and regular microphone time, he'd get himself over with the crowd and more importantly, he'd get his clients over too.

#4. Alexa Bliss could really sink her teeth into being a heel manager

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has had quite the career in WWE. The Goddess was called up to SmackDown in 2016 and went on to win the championship on the brand. She then moved to RAW and won the red brand's women's championship too. Bliss has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and most recently the 24/7 Title.

Unfortunately, Alexa has dealt with some injuries over the past few years that have kept her out of action. Hopefully her body holds up and she can continue competing going forward. Right now, there's no sign of any lingering issues.

However, the 30 year-old star will still have to retire in time like any other superstar. Whenever she does, she can be offered a managerial role. The former RAW Women's Champion is great on the microphone, and often tells a story with her facial expressions alone better than most could do with words. She could excel in this spot.

#3. AJ Styles was successful when working with Omos

AJ Styles pummeling The Miz

AJ Styles is a legend in professional wrestling. With over twenty years in the industry, he's competed in the biggest companies the business has seen. The Phenomenal One has a list of achievements a mile long.

At 45 years old, he hasn't slowed down much. Still, Father Time does come for everybody. At some point, AJ will need to step out of the ring. Whenever that happens, the former WWE Champion should seriously consider moving into a managerial role.

There are many reasons AJ would be a good fit as a manager. He has charisma and can talk on the mic like a few gifted others. Provided Styles isn't too beat up, he could still bump around for babyfaces when the time is right.

Most importantly, however, is that we've already seen him in the role. While he and Omos were partners, he often seconded the giant at ringside. He really helped Omos develop and kept fans engaged. There's little to no doubt that he could do it for others as well.

#2. Lacey Evans is a great heel

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has been with WWE for about six years. Despite spending a significant portion of those six years as a key figure on the main roster, Evans is yet to win a championship in the company. Still, she's often figured into plans.

The 32 year-old likely won't be looking to retire any time soon. She's still in fantastic shape and will probably figure into the company's future plans moving forward. If anything, she's only starting to reach her prime.

Regardless, whenever Lacey does choose to hang up her boots, she'll be a fantastic manager. She has an attitude that is truly detested by the WWE Universe. The Sassy Southern Belle is also underrated on the microphone. If she can talk about a client the way she talks about herself, fans would love to see them get beat up. They would likely pay to see it happen.

#1. Edge has already shown he works well in the role

Edge has a career resume that is too impressive to adequately summarize. He's won almost every title available to him, and typically he's won them many times over. The former world champion had a near fifteen-year career before having to retire due to a neck injury before returning to action in 2020. Upon returning, he's headlined WrestleMania and has been a featured player at other major events.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently briefly experienced a role similar to that of a manager. While leading the Judgment Day faction, the Rated R Superstar helped guide the careers of both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

While his time with the faction didn't work out, a lot of eyes were glued to the younger stars when he backed them. The 48 year-old star can still go into the ring, but as his career eventually winds down, a full-time managerial role may be just what future generations need. He's smart, he can talk, and fans love to watch him. If he can utilize his skills as a manager, it'll help the business long after he's out of the ring.

For now, all five of these superstars are primarily in-ring competitors at this point. Still, some have dabbled in managing and all five could likely be successful in a managerial role in the future. With that in mind, any of these superstars are still capable of succeeding in the ring and could even potentially win more championships before their time is up.

