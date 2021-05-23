5 things you might have forgotten about Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is currently one of the most intriguing wrestlers in WWE. Over the years, he has only gotten more popular, and his character, The Fiend, has allowed him to become one of the superstars always in the spotlight when wrestling.

Wyatt has reached levels that no one could comprehend early on during his time in WWE, although his gimmick as a cult leader also saw him achieve a lot of popularity among fans.

Bray Wyatt's booking, unfortunately, has always been inconsistent in WWE, which has led to him getting less success than he deserves so far in the company. However, Wyatt has not allowed this to keep him down. He still manages to get over with the fans, even when the booking does him no favors.

Throughout his long career in WWE, there have been some moments the fans may not remember. The following are five things from Bray Wyatt's career that might have slipped the fans' collective memory.

#5 Bray Wyatt is a third-generation wrestler

#OnThisDay in 1991: WCW presented SuperBrawl I PPV: Barry Windham defeated Flyin' Brian in a taped fist match. pic.twitter.com/xyv59FX6f2 — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 19, 2021

Bray Wyatt is one of the major stars in WWE right now, but fans may not be aware that Wyatt has a legacy to live up to when he is in the ring. He comes from the Rotunda Family and is a third-generation superstar, as his family has been involved with professional wrestling for decades.

Wyatt's grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, was a wrestler from the 70s and 80s, working in early-WWE (known then as WWWF). Wyatt's father was also a wrestler, known as Mike Rotunda. On top of this, his uncle, Barry Windham, also worked for WWE in the 80s and 90s.

While coming from a long line of prolific professional wrestlers, Wyatt has managed to achieve the most success out of anyone from his family. His continued presence in WWE and his historic matches for the company have only helped him further.

1 / 5 NEXT