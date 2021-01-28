5 things that must happen during the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble matches

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is just a few nights away and fans are waiting to watch some big matches take place during the event. Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against the returning Goldberg at the show.

SmackDown’s Universal Champion Roman Reigns, on the other hand, will compete in a Last Man Standing Match against Kevin Owens with the title on the line. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will also defend their titles at the event against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

However, the two big matches everyone is likely looking forward to are the Royal Rumble matches. The men will compete in a 30-man match while the women will get their own 30-woman match once again this year.

While several big names can win the two Rumble matches this year, there aren’t too many favorites this year as compared to previous years.

With that in mind, let’s look at the five things that must happen during the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

#5 Damian Priest must have a star-making performance in the Men’s Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is a match that can help WWE make several Superstars without them winning the match. Over the years, we’ve watched some ironmen get a lot of praise, while Superstars such as Keith Lee and Braun Strowman have received a major push following their showing in the match.

Damian Priest worked his way up the ladder in WWE NXT and had a good reign with the North American Championship. After his last match on the brand against Karrion Kross at NXT New Year’s Evil, it seems like the Superstar is ready to progress to the main roster.

While there are several ways WWE can have the Superstar appear on RAW or SmackDown to make an impact, the Royal Rumble match seems like the perfect place for Priest.

In this year’s Royal Rumble match, WWE must allow Priest to enter the match at a lower number and stay in the contest for a long time. Priest must be allowed to eliminate a few top Superstars from the match, and possibly even tease a rivalry against a top RAW or SmackDown heel.

The angle will help The Archer get some attention and also earn his first rivalry before making an appearance on RAW or SmackDown following the event. It will also give WWE a chance to have Priest and Lee work together in the Royal Rumble, and possibly tease an alliance down the line, as both men are good friends from NXT.