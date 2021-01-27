Reports: WWE considering outlandish finish to men’s Royal Rumble match

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is coming this Sunday live on the WWE Network. As usual with Rumble season, there are bound to be rumors and backstage speculation regarding the finish of the men's and women's matches over the next several days.

Earlier tonight, we got one from the often reliable WrestleVotes that potentially paints a scary picture for the finish of the men's Royal Rumble match.

"Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men's Royal Rumble match. 'There's a finish that scares the death out of me. And it's legitimately getting heavy consideration' yikes."

Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men’s Royal Rumble match. They said quote:



“There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration” yikes. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2021

What could WWE be planning for the men's Royal Rumble match?

While this is a general broad statement, the WWE Universe must be prepared for whatever is potentially around the corner this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. What might "scare the death out of" one person could be fascinating for someone else.

Looking over the known list of current competitors for the men's Royal Rumble match, whatever finish they might be considering most likely includes someone that has yet to be announced.

Is Brock Lesnar on his way back to WWE? Will Bill Goldberg somehow enter the men's Rumble match after losing to Drew McIntyre? There is no shortage of options as to what this could mean.

With any luck, more information will come to light between now and Sunday to prepare the WWE Universe for what's to come.

Are you excited for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday? What do you think this finish might be? What would you like as a surprise ending to the match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.