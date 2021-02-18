5 things that must happen at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is just a few nights away, and the company is looking forward to delivering a good pay-per-view after Royal Rumble. Elimination Chamber will likely determine who will head to WrestleMania with the top titles around their waist. The pay-per-view will also possibly tease who their challengers will be.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take on five RAW Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber to defend his title. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, will have a much simpler task at Elimination Chamber.

Six SmackDown Superstars will compete inside the Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Reigns’ Universal Championship later in the pay-per-view. The Tribal Chief will take on the winner of the Chamber match in the same night.

The Hurt Business’s Bobby Lashley will also feature on the event and will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Keith Lee and Riddle. The RAW Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Lacey Evans hangs in the balance after Evans made a major announcement on WWE RAW.

WWE could book some more matches for the pay-per-view to make it much more exciting. Let’s take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5 Big E must issue an open challenge at WWE Elimination Chamber

Big E has been one of the top Superstars on WWE SmackDown so fans can expect him to have a match at Elimination Chamber. While WWE has not booked a match for the former member of the New Day yet, they could do something different for the show.

At Elimination Chamber, WWE must allow Big E to come out to the middle of the ring and issue another open challenge to the entire WWE locker room. Apollo Crews must then answer the challenge once again, only to get on Big E’s nerves.

Both men have been in a rivalry for some time, and Big E has already refused Crews another shot at the title following his failures. However, Crews attacked Big E during his match last week against Shinsuke Nakamura.

A match between the two men must take place on the show to give both Superstars a boost. It will also allow SmackDown to have another big match at Elimination Chamber as only the Universal Championship from the brand is set to be defended during the night.

WWE could allow Big E to defeat Crews once again and end their rivalry at Elimination Chamber. Crews could benefit from a pay-per-view match, which will also allow him to further build his heel character.