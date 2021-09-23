5 things that must happen at WWE Extreme Rules: Former champion to return; superstar to debut

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is just a few nights away. So far, WWE has announced only one match with the extreme rules stipulation. However, many big championship matches are set to take place on Sunday.

The current card sees Alexa Bliss challenging Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship. WWE might make the bout into an Alexa’s Playground Match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will go head to head with “The Demon” Finn Balor for the first time in his career. Both men are undefeated on the main roster in their current gimmicks.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will get her SummerSlam rematch and challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against The Street Profits. Damian Priest will defend his US Title against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a triple threat match.

With that being said, take a look at five things that must happen at Extreme Rules this year.

#5. Damian Priest retains his United States Championship at Extreme Rules

Damian Priest will defend his United States Championship against two top RAW Superstars at WWE Extreme Rules. Priest has had a good rivalry with Sheamus over the past several weeks.

Jeff Hardy recently entered the title picture after fans criticized WWE for making the legend chase the 24/7 Championship. Hardy lost his title match against The Archer of Infamy a couple of weeks ago but defeated Sheamus last week.

While fans will want to see Jeff Hardy take home the title, WWE must allow Priest to retain the United States Championship at Extreme Rules. The Archer of Infamy has done an excellent job on RAW and is looking to elevate the mid-card.

WWE can continue testing Priest with the United States Championship for longer before moving him to the top-tier.

Edited by Angana Roy