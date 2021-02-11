5 things that must happen at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Superstars impressed during the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Damian Priest was the standout performer from NXT during the Men’s Royal Rumble, while Rhea Ripley impressed fans during the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Priest has since made his WWE RAW debut, but his former colleagues are busy building towards NXT’s next event — NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. The event will be held this Sunday and will host some of the biggest matches from the Black and Gold brand.

Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s title for the first time since November 2020. She will face Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a triple threat match. Finn Balor, on the other hand, will have his first NXT Championship defense in well over a month. He will face The Bruiserweight of NXT, Pete Dunne.

The finals of the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournaments will also be held during TakeOver: Vengeance Day. With no real favorites in sight, the matches will likely be show-stealers and give NXT fans something to look forward to.

The final episode of NXT before TakeOver also confirmed the North American Championship match between Johnny Gargano and KUSHIDA. Who will stand tall as the North American Champion on Sunday?

Keeping in mind all the great matches that have been scheduled for TakeOver: Vengeance Day, let’s take a look at the five things WWE NXT must do at the show.

#5 The Grizzled Young Veterans must win the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The Grizzled Young Veterans are arguably the top tag team from WWE NXT UK. After reaching the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic last year, the team of Zack Gibson and James Drake fell short as they were defeated by Riddle and Pete Dunne.

The Grizzled Young Veterans have once again impressed this year and effortlessly climbed up the ladder to reach the final round of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Classic. Gibson and Drake will face MSK in the final match of the tournament.

MSK recently made its debut during the competition and the duo of Wes Lee and Nash Carter has impressed the NXT Universe with its performances. While the team could win the tournament, WWE must allow GYV to go over this year.

The GYV is one of the most impressive tag teams in all of WWE, and NXT needs to push them ahead this year. Gibson and Drake must be allowed to win the contest after a hard-fought match so that they can immediately get in contention for the NXT Tag Team Championships.