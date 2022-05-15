5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0 & SmackDown this week  

This past week, the fallout from WWE WrestleMania Backlash was in full swing. The Road to Hell in a Cell has begun, albeit no matches have yet been confirmed for the Premium Live Event set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 5.

The major news story from last week was that the postponed Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Unification Match from WrestleMania Backlash is finally happening. It will take place this Friday night on SmackDown, with RK-Bro and The Usos battling it out to become the unified champions.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things that must happen this week on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0 and SmackDown.

#5 New challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles must be revealed

On SmackDown this past week, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi overcame Natalya and Shayna Baszler to retain their titles. It was a hard-fought contest, and a significant one, as the duo now seemingly have no other challengers to face.

It is clear that the company needs to quickly establish some new tag teams in the women's division. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could be next in line for a shot, as they are realistically the only active pair elsewhere on the roster.

#4 Alexa Bliss' path on RAW must be made clearer

Alexa Bliss returned to RAW this past week and defeated Sonya Deville

Alexa Bliss finally made her return to WWE programming last Monday night, after last appearing at the Elimination Chamber event in February. The former RAW Women's Champion initially returned earlier this year after undergoing on-screen therapy to help her overcome her battles following her disassociation with The Fiend.

She was missing for almost three months after Elimination Chamber, but made a comeback last week and defeated Sonya Deville. It isn't clear what direction Bliss will be going in moving forward. The company could establish this for fans this coming week.

#3 SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey must issue another open challenge

New SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey celebrated her I Quit Match victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash by issuing an open challenge on SmackDown. The challenge was taken up by Raquel Rodriguez, who took the champion to the limit before succumbing to defeat.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet must once again issue an open challenge this Friday night to further establish herself as a top babyface and fighting champion with the WWE Universe.

#2 Bron Breakker must send a clear message Joe Gacy and his disciples on NXT 2.0

Joe Gacy extended an offer to NXT Champion Bron Breakker to join his movement

Last Tuesday night, Joe Gacy extended an offer to NXT Champion Bron Breakker to join his villainous movement. Gacy has spent weeks tormenting the champion, even after being defeated at Spring Breakin'.

Bron must get his hands on not just Joe Gacy, but also his hooded disciples too this week. This would send a statement of intent that the champion cannot be tortured by his mind games any longer.

#1 The Usos must cement their legacy this Friday on SmackDown by winning the Winners Take All bout

RK-Bro will face The Usos in a Winners Take All Match this Friday night

The Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Unification bout will finally take place this Friday. The stakes are high, but only one team can leave with both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

In regards to the winners, there's only one duo that must win this contest, and that is The Usos. Jimmy & Jey have the opportunity to further their legacy with such a victory. It would also allow The Bloodline to take their dominance in WWE to a whole new level.

What do you think must happen on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0 and SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

